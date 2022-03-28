Skip to main content
Charges dropped in St. Paul Walgreens attack that was caught on video

Charges dropped in St. Paul Walgreens attack that was caught on video

Cellphone and video evidence show the teen was in a different city when the assault happened.

St. Paul Police Department

Cellphone and video evidence show the teen was in a different city when the assault happened.

Authorities have dropped criminal charges against a teen accused of attacking an 81-year-old outside of a Walgreens, after cellphone data showed he was in a completely different city at the time the assault occurred.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office dismissed assault and aggravated robbery charges against Isaiah J. Foster on March 18, writing in a court filing it "cannot prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt." The teen had been charged in connection with a high-profile attack outside of a St. Paul Walgreens on Dec. 23, 2021, in which a suspect was caught on video snatching a purse from the victim.

During the incident, the victim fell, hit her head and suffered both a concussion and a brain bleed.

Police shared video of the attack and days later Foster's mother turned in her son, saying the suspect in the footage looked like her son and was wearing a coat her son also owned.

It now appears she was mistaken, with security camera footage and cellphone location data showing Foster was nowhere near the St. Paul Walgreens when the woman was assaulted.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office told Bring Me The News its decision to dismiss the charges is "based largely" on mobile phone evidence that put him in Richfield at the time. The office also acknowledged Foster's mother "no longer believes it was him."

"If any new information about this horrific incident comes to light, we will update the public and the police investigation is continuing," the attorney's office said.

Foster's defense attorneys argued as much in a Feb. 8 court filing, in which they said the teen was "wrongfully charged." Among the evidence they laid out:

  • The St. Paul Walgreens attack happened at 1:47 p.m.
  • Video shows Foster at a Walmart in Bloomington as late as 1:17 p.m. the day of the attack
  • Additional video from a Bloomington Walgreens puts Foster there as late as 1:25 p.m. 
  • Both locations are at least a 25-minute drive away from the St. Paul Walgreens "with good traffic"
  • Employees at the St. Paul Walgreens saw the suspect in the parking lot about 10 minutes before the attack (so around 1:37 p.m.)
  • In the videos, Foster is wearing blue jeans with distinctive decals, a black Guess jacket and brown shoes — while the suspect in the Walgreens attack has on white jeans with no decals, brown slippers and a black Guess jacket
  • Foster's mother, a county probation officer and a third person positively ID'd the person in the Bloomington videos as Foster
  • Foster's mother has "affirmatively" disavowed her original identification of her son as the man seen in the Walgreens assault video

"It is important that the facts should always guide our decisions in the criminal justice system and not emotion," the Ramsey County Attorney's Office said in its statement Monday, citing the evidentiary process as "the first line of defense to ensure the integrity of our convictions and to avoid wrongful ones."

The St. Paul Police Department told Bring Me The News the investigation into the Walgreens attack is open and active.

Foster, however, is currently facing separate criminal charges in Hennepin County. In one case (filed Jan. 31, 2022), he's accused of taking part in a violent carjacking in Minneapolis on Dec. 24, 2021, in which a woman was assaulted at knifepoint while a group of four took her car keys and the car keys of a neighbor.

In another (charged March 14, 2022), prosecutors allege Foster took part in two robberies on Dec. 28, 2021, both at gunpoint and involving a " semiautomatic handgun with a drum-style magazine": The first one outside a restaurant in Northeast Minneapolis, the second on a residential street just a couple blocks away. Both crimes also involved a BMW reported stolen out of St. Paul.

Together, Foster faces four counts of aggravated first-degree robbery, one count of third-degree assault, one count of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, one count of auto theft, and one count of theft — all felonies. 

He's currently being held in Hennepin County Jail.

Next Up

st paul walgreens attempted robbery video screengrab crop
MN News

Charges dropped in St. Paul Walgreens attack that was caught on video

Cellphone and video evidence show the teen was in a different city when the assault happened.

Taurean Prince
MN Timberwolves

Obscene gesture costs Timberwolves' Taurean Prince $15K

Prince and Luka Doncic got into a bit of an altercation Friday night in Minneapolis.

The Doryphoros
TV, Movies and The Arts

Italian court seeks return of Minneapolis Institute of Art sculpture

Mia bought the ancient sculpture for $2.5 million in 1986.

Screen Shot 2022-03-27 at 10.00.17 AM
MN News

Oronoco Fire Department collecting donations for Ukrainian firefighters

The department has asked departments from across the state to donate fire and rescue gear.

Screen Shot 2022-03-28 at 11.26.01 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

MN actor Daniel Durant celebrating after 'CODA' wins Oscar

He grew up in Duluth and Faribault.

common goldeneye wildlife rehab center facebook dec 2021
Minnesota Life

As bird flu spreads, wildlife rehabber stops admitting some species

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota announced the temporary policy change over the weekend.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, March 28

Two more people aged in their 30s were reported among the newest COVID-19 deaths.

Screen Shot 2022-03-28 at 9.14.49 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Watch: Wrestling legend Mick Foley puts sleeper on fan at MOA, 'wins' title

An amusing moment for onlookers at the Bloomington mall.

detour sign road construction
MN Travel

Highway 10 in Anoka reduced to 1 lane each way until late November

This two-year construction project will improve traffic flow and safety, MnDOT says.

covid 19 test
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota unveils new at-home rapid COVID testing program

To start, 500,000 testing kits will be available.

valleyfair
Minnesota Life

Valleyfair reopens in May, seeks to hire 1,500 workers

It opens for the season on May 20.

OConnell
MN Vikings

How Kevin O'Connell's experience under center gives him an edge as a head coach

Three Minnesota college football coaches explain the advantages that Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has in guiding his new team.

Related

st paul walgreens attempted robbery video screengrab crop
MN News

Teen charged in attack that sent 81-year-old to hospital

The suspect's mother called police and turned him in, charges say.

police tape
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man died days after punch to the face

He'd asked the suspect to move items blocking the hallway in an apartment building, charges state.

Al-Ilhsan Mosque suspects CAIR-MN
MN News

Boyhood friends charged in St. Paul mosque burglary

Suspects Jeremy Glass, pictured on the left above, and Christopher Hughes.

a nichols duluth st louis county jail feb 18 2022 crop
MN News

Charges: Man robbed Walgreens, CVS and Jimmy John's at knifepoint

All three robberies happened in Duluth in the span of about 24 hours.

22002451 Booking Photo - Simmons (002) crop
MN News

Ex-boyfriend charged in horrifying killing at St. Paul workplace

He's accused of stabbing the woman and then setting her on fire.

bryn mawr market GSV 414 Cedar Lake Rd S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - August - crop 2021
MN News

Charges: 15-year-old shot young cashier in foot, stomach

He's one of three teenagers charged in connection with the violent incident.

Amir Locke 1 crop
MN News

Court documents reveal more details about SWAT raid that killed Amir Locke

Documents explain how investigators traced a murder suspect to the Bolero Flats apartment building.

st paul police cook ave homicide - twitter - nov. 10 2021
MN News

St. Paul man charged with murder for gruesome killing of his mother

The charges say officers arrived to the scene and found the suspect covered in blood.