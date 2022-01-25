Charges: Drunk council member fled police on wrong side of Hwy. 100

A city council member is in jail, facing accusations he was drunk when he attempted to flee police while driving on the wrong side of a Twin Cities highway.

Tyler Kline, the Ward 1 council member for Robbinsdale, was charged in Hennepin County District Court Tuesday with felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle and two counts of gross misdemeanor DWI.

The criminal complaint alleges the 38-year-old was behind the wheel of a minivan that caused a wrong way crash on Highway 100 in Brooklyn Center, then intentionally drove around a squad car and back on the highway in an attempt to evade arrest.

Kline was booked into Hennepin County Jail at 2:21 a.m. Monday, and remained in custody Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records. He'll make his first court appearance Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. He was first elected to Robbinsdale City Council in 2021, according to his website bio.

Here's what the criminal charges allege happened: