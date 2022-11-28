Charges: Drunk driver almost struck Bemidji parade spectators

A 26-year-old driver faces charges after he narrowly avoided hitting people on a sidewalk as they watched a Bemidji parade last week.

Fisher Jambor, from Bemidji, also sideswiped a vehicle during the Night We Light Parade, an annual event held in the city the day after Thanksgiving, charges say.

Jambor's blood alcohol content was over three times the legal limit, registering at 0.28. A follow-up breath test at the Beltrami County Jail gave a result of 0.29.

The criminal complaint states that on Nov. 25 at about 6:58 p.m., an officer went to the scene of the incident at the intersection of 5th Street and Beltrami Avenue.

The officer noted several people "escorting a male," who was later identified as Jambor and the driver of the vehicle in question.

According to the complaint, Jambor was alleged to have "bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech" when speaking with the officer. He told police he was coming from his parent's house to watch the parade himself.

He admitted to sideswiping a vehicle but denied "almost striking" anyone in the area. Jambor also admitted to drinking alcohol prior to the incident.

According to court documents, Jambor was previously convicted of fourth-degree DWI charges in 2017, when he registered a BAC level of 0.16.

Jambor, who has a valid license to drive in Minnesota, has been officially charged with one count of second-degree DWI. If convicted, he faces up to one year in prison and/or owes up to a $3,000 fine. He made his initial court appearance Monday morning.