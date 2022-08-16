Charges: Drunk driver killed former chair of Hibbing Chamber of Commerce

An Iron Range man was intoxicated when he crashed into another vehicle, killing a woman, charges say.

Michael Miller, 40, from Virginia, Minnesota has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide in a crash that killed 39-year-old Joni Dahl, from Eveleth.

Miller's blood-alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit at the time of the crash, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint states:

On Friday, Aug. 12, multiple officers from different agencies went to a crash scene just after 11:30 p.m. on Hwy. 21 near W. Salo Road in St. Louis County.

There, they found Miller, who was driving a Chevy Silverado. Officers also found Dahl, who was pronounced dead at the scene. She was located inside a Ford Fusion that was in the ditch.

An investigation revealed that Miller crashed into Dahl's vehicle. He was headed westbound and she was eastbound when the head-on crash occurred, resulting in crushing injuries that caused "severe trauma" to Dahl's head.

According to the complaint, an officer at the scene noticed that Miller smelled of alcohol. Miller said he was on his way home from a bar where he was drinking "vodka cranberries." He claimed he had his last drink around 11:30 p.m.

A local firefighter told police they saw Miller at a bar around 2 p.m. in Virginia that same day.

Miller failed a sobriety field test and registered a blood-alcohol content of .247.

Dahl was the former chair on the Hibbing Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.