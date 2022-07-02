Skip to main content
Charges: Duluth man had hundreds of child porn images, videos

Charges: Duluth man had hundreds of child porn images, videos

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found nearly 330 images on the man's electronic devices.

Pixabay

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found nearly 330 images on the man's electronic devices.

A Duluth man faces multiple felony child pornography charges after police found more than 300 graphic images on his electronic devices. 

Court documents state that 50-year-old Michael Dennis Albrecht faces eight counts of possessing pornographic work of minors under the age of 14. He will make his next court appearance on July 19. 

According to the criminal complaint, filed in St. Louis County, said on April 15 a search warrant was conducted by several local and federal agencies at a Albrecht's home in Duluth on April 15, 2022. 

Authorities took laptops, tablets, a cell phone and flash drives and also found a "plethora" of suspected child pornography. 

"Forensic investigation of these devices revealed thousands of files of pornography, including suspected child sexual abuse material and child exploitive material," the charges state, including 327 images of children being sexually abused. 

The charges cite eight separate images, videos or GIFs of children under the age of 13 sexually assaulted or raped by adults. 

If convicted, Albrecht faces a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison.

Next Up

Pixabay laptop keyboard phone dark
MN News

Charges: Duluth man had hundreds of child porn images, videos

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found nearly 330 images on the man's electronic devices.

hennepin county sheriff water patrol lake minnetonka
MN News

Scuba diver found dead in Lake Minnetonka identified as 20-year-old

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 20-year-old Brady Alan Aune, from Elko New Market, died of freshwater drowning on June 3.

Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 11.18.35 AM
MN News

Felony charges filed after authorities search 'Peacebunny Cottage'

The president of the rabbit rescue non-profit faces multiple animal cruelty charges after over 40 rabbits were found dead inside the organization's barn.

monkeypox virus
MN News

Minnesota up to 6 confirmed cases of monkeypox virus

Most people recover at home within 2-4 weeks.

thc edibles
MN News

Did Minnesota just accidentally legalize THC?

A Republican lawmaker who voted to approve the new law in May is already talking about rolling it back.

Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 3.19.42 PM
MN News

Gasoline may be cause of sewer explosion on U of M campus

An all-clear was given around 9 p.m. Thursday, with residents in the area allowed to return to their homes.

image
MN News

Overwhelming demand for THC products on first day of new law in MN

One shop owner said his Chaska store broke the online sales record before they opened Friday morning.

Flickr - Lake Minnetonka boat - Greg Gjerdingen
MN News

Increased drunk boating enforcement over 4th of July weekend

The increased enforcement is part of the Operation Dry Water initiative.

Kayak
MN News

Four kayakers stranded, rescued in Chisholm park

The kayakers became stranded at Redhead Mountain Bike Park Thursday afternoon.

SherburneCoJailDrugArrests
MN News

Duo charged after 10-pound meth package sent to wrong address

More than 10 pounds of meth are off the street thanks to a delivery error.

Screen Shot 2022-07-01 at 11.01.32 AM
Minnesota Life

Bird Rides' suburban expansion continues in Minnesota

Its scooter season in Minnesota. The latest on where you can find Bird e-scooters:

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man found dead with 'trauma to his face' in St. Paul

A man was found dead with "trauma to his face" in St. Paul after 3 a.m.

Related

Pixabay - laptop computer dark screen
MN News

Charges: Woodbury man had hundreds of child porn images on devices

He was arrested and charged with six felonies this week.

Pixabay - laptop computer dark screen
MN News

19 years in prison for Plymouth man who produced child porn

He used Instagram and other programs to exploit minors.

Pixabay laptop keyboard phone dark
MN News

Charges: MN man had more than 50 child porn files saved

The images and videos include victims under the age of 13, authorities said.

Jail handcuffs arrest
MN News

Starbuck man charged with uploading, sharing child pornography

The 47-year-old was arrested after a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Jail handcuffs arrest
MN News

SWAT team paramedic from Shakopee charged with child porn offenses

The 40-year-old from Shakopee is facing four charges.

juan luis rosales 1
MN News

Charges: Jordan man possessed and sent child porn images

He is charged with 14 felonies related to child pornography.

e austin booking photo st louis co jail feb 2022
MN News

Charges: Thousands of child porn images found on MN man's devices

Investigators, acting on a cybertip, went to the suspect's apartment last Friday.

Pixabay - laptop computer dark screen
MN News

Former middle school worker charged with child sextortion

If convicted, 24-year-old Glen Robert Anderson, from Coon Rapids, faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.