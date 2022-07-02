Charges: Duluth man had hundreds of child porn images, videos

A Duluth man faces multiple felony child pornography charges after police found more than 300 graphic images on his electronic devices.

Court documents state that 50-year-old Michael Dennis Albrecht faces eight counts of possessing pornographic work of minors under the age of 14. He will make his next court appearance on July 19.

According to the criminal complaint, filed in St. Louis County, said on April 15 a search warrant was conducted by several local and federal agencies at a Albrecht's home in Duluth on April 15, 2022.

Authorities took laptops, tablets, a cell phone and flash drives and also found a "plethora" of suspected child pornography.

"Forensic investigation of these devices revealed thousands of files of pornography, including suspected child sexual abuse material and child exploitive material," the charges state, including 327 images of children being sexually abused.

The charges cite eight separate images, videos or GIFs of children under the age of 13 sexually assaulted or raped by adults.

If convicted, Albrecht faces a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison.