Charges: Duluth man stabbed pregnant girlfriend more than 12 times

A Duluth man is accused of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend more than a dozen times while she was asleep in bed with their 1-year-old child.

Anthony Holloway, 35, is charged with attempted intentional second-degree murder and child endangerment in connection to the March 2 incident.

Warning: The details in this story are upsetting.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

Authorities say Holloway stabbed his girlfriend, who is two months pregnant, 13-15 times as she slept in a bed with their 1-year-old child and as her 8-year-old child slept in his room.

Police said Wednesday she was in critical condition at the hospital.

The charges

According to the criminal complaint, Duluth police were called to an apartment at 1701 Kenwood Ave. at 5:15 a.m. on March 2 for a woman who had been stabbed multiple times, noting Holloway was among the people to call 911.

The victim suffered stab wounds to her chest, neck and back, including one that pierced her heart. She was taken to St. Luke's hospital and was "bleeding profusely."

Investigators learned the victim had been asleep in the bedroom with their 1-year-old child curled up in her abdominal area, charges said. She woke up to Holloway stabbing her in the back.

The victim attempted to get away from Holloway but he stabbed the front of her body repeatedly, telling her "F*** this, you're not going to get away from me" and threatened to kill her, the complaint states.

"The way he was coming at me (with the knife), I thought he wanted to kill me. He kept lunging into me. It felt like I was just some pin cushion," the victim told police, according to the charges.

The victim said Holloway would pause at times between some of the stabbing instances and look at her and the injuries, and then continue stabbing her, court documents allege. She eventually got out of the apartment unit, waking fellow residents to call for help.

Holloway locked the door to their apartment with their 1-year-old child and an 8-year-old child inside, the complaint says. The 1-year-old was not hurt but was covered in blood and the 8-year-old was in his bedroom when police arrived.

Holloway was arrested at their apartment. He had no apparent injuries, charges said.

Holloway and the victim have been in a relationship for five years, but over the past two years domestic violence had become a regular part of their relationship, the complaint states. Holloway previously threatened the victim with a knife and when she was pregnant with their 1-year-old child, Holloway told her he hoped the baby would die.

The victim told police Holloway had put a knife in his pocket earlier in the day and she confronted him about concealing it but he denied doing so, charges said.

According to court records, Holloway has a criminal history that includes domestic violence, violating no-contact orders, fifth-degree assault, DWIs, drug sales, burglary and fleeing a peace officer.