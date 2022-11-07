Skip to main content
Charges: Duluth teen tried to kill witness to brick attack

Charges: Duluth teen tried to kill witness to brick attack

The 19-year-old faces over 20 years in prison if convicted.

St. Louis County Jail.

The 19-year-old faces over 20 years in prison if convicted.

A Duluth teenager has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a witness in a separate crime of which he's accused.

Matthew Closson, 19, is accused in a case in which he hit a woman with a brick multiple times, and is now charged with allegedly shooting a witness who spoke to the police about the incident. 

Closson was also convicted of first-degree burglary in November 2021, for which he was on probation prior to the brick assault.

Brick assault

On Sept. 4 at about 12:01 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of North 20th Avenue West in Duluth and saw a woman with a bloody towel on her face. The woman said that Closson was responsible for hitting her with a brick during an assault involving another woman.

The victim suffered several abrasions on her body and two large cuts on her head.

The woman also claimed that Closson had tried to "run her over" the day prior.

According to the complaint, a witness positively identified Closson as being involved in the assault.  Closson was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault.

Attempted murder

Closson allegedly tried to kill the witness to the brick attack in November.

On Nov. 1 at about 2:17 p.m., the witness was parked along 1st Street and 1st Avenue in Duluth when a Nissan Pathfinder parked behind his car. 

The Nissan later moved to another area, but a man – allegedly Closson – followed on foot and approached the man's car, asking for a ride "to his girl's car," referring to the Pathfinder that his girlfriend was driving at the time.

The man initially refused but eventually agreed, and he drove Closson toward where his girlfriend's car was parked.

According to the complaint, Closson got out of the man's car, pulled out a gun and attempted to fire it at the man. However, the gun jammed, and the witness was able to get away.

The Pathfinder was found at the girlfriend's residence, where police executed a search warrant and found two guns. Closson later attempted to flee police on foot but was taken to jail.

Closson faces second-degree murder charges with intent and a felony charge of possessing firearms while on probation. If convicted, Closson faces up to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder charge and up to 15 years for possessing a firearm while having a felony charge on his record.

Next Up

MatthewClossonMugSLCJ
MN News

Charges: Duluth teen tried to kill witness to brick attack

The 19-year-old faces over 20 years in prison if convicted.

Kelsey Peterson in the documentary, "Move Me."
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minnesota documentary 'Move Me' to make TV debut Monday night

It will be available to stream on the PBS app after it airs.

5
Sponsored Story

The SCHEELS Experience

Whether looking for reliable hunting and fishing gear or new clothing and shoes, Eden Prairie SCHEELS is a one-stop shopping experience for the whole family.

Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 1.55.35 PM
MN News

Albany man dies after being pinned beneath crashed SUV

The crash happened in Stearns County Friday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 1.51.52 PM
MN News

Rosemount High School cancels classes due to sewage backup

Students at the south metro high school were sent home Monday morning.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season

Sven Sundgaard says more than half a foot could fall in northern Minnesota.

ForestLakeAreaSchools
MN News

School staffer fired after allegedly sharing inappropriate photos with students

A letter sent to parents stated a criminal investigation is active.

GabbyBarrett
MN Music and Radio

More Main Stage acts revealed for WE Fest 2023

The 40th event will take place on Aug. 3-5, 2023.

Deer standing, hunting
MN News

Wabasha teenager airlifted after 20-foot fall from tree stand

The fall happened near a home in Modena Township, Wisconsin.

Deer on road
MN News

St. Paul woman killed after hitting deer on I-94 in Wisconsin

The crash happened Saturday morning on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County.

ComoParkSeniorHS
MN News

Teen charged with bringing loaded gun to St. Paul high school

The student said he needed it "for protection."

image
MN Food & Drink

Khyber Pass Café closes after 37 years in St. Paul

The family-owned Macalester-Groveland restaurant says goodbye.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-07-07 at 10.32.46 AM
MN News

Duluth teen charged with murder of high schooler

The shooting happened this past weekend in Duluth.

JohnQuitterMugPineCoJail
MN News

Man charged with killing Sandstone man who had over 250 BB wounds

John Quitter faces second-degree murder charges in the case.

TiwanPullerHCJMugshot
MN News

Charges: Driver killed woman while speeding away from I-94 crash

The man faces up to 10 years in prison if he's convicted.

MouktarHassanBouhMugHCJ
MN News

Charges: Man bit another man's ear off playing soccer in St. Anthony

The piece of the victim's ear wasn't found.

Pixabay laptop keyboard phone dark
MN News

Charges: Duluth man had hundreds of child porn images, videos

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found nearly 330 images on the man's electronic devices.

Fardoussa Abdillahi
MN News

Charges: St. Cloud mother killed baby, placed him in dumpster

The 4-month-old baby was found by officers on Sunday morning.

STPTeensChildTortureRCJ
MN News

Charges: Teen couple tortured children while babysitting in St. Paul

A doctor called this "the worst case of abuse he has seen in over 20 years."

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Teen charged after leading police on 40-mile pursuit in St. Paul

The 16-year-old stole a Kia in St. Paul.