Charges: Duluth teen tried to kill witness to brick attack

A Duluth teenager has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a witness in a separate crime of which he's accused.

Matthew Closson, 19, is accused in a case in which he hit a woman with a brick multiple times, and is now charged with allegedly shooting a witness who spoke to the police about the incident.

Closson was also convicted of first-degree burglary in November 2021, for which he was on probation prior to the brick assault.

Brick assault

On Sept. 4 at about 12:01 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of North 20th Avenue West in Duluth and saw a woman with a bloody towel on her face. The woman said that Closson was responsible for hitting her with a brick during an assault involving another woman.

The victim suffered several abrasions on her body and two large cuts on her head.

The woman also claimed that Closson had tried to "run her over" the day prior.



According to the complaint, a witness positively identified Closson as being involved in the assault. Closson was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault.

Attempted murder

Closson allegedly tried to kill the witness to the brick attack in November.

On Nov. 1 at about 2:17 p.m., the witness was parked along 1st Street and 1st Avenue in Duluth when a Nissan Pathfinder parked behind his car.

The Nissan later moved to another area, but a man – allegedly Closson – followed on foot and approached the man's car, asking for a ride "to his girl's car," referring to the Pathfinder that his girlfriend was driving at the time.

The man initially refused but eventually agreed, and he drove Closson toward where his girlfriend's car was parked.

According to the complaint, Closson got out of the man's car, pulled out a gun and attempted to fire it at the man. However, the gun jammed, and the witness was able to get away.

The Pathfinder was found at the girlfriend's residence, where police executed a search warrant and found two guns. Closson later attempted to flee police on foot but was taken to jail.

Closson faces second-degree murder charges with intent and a felony charge of possessing firearms while on probation. If convicted, Closson faces up to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder charge and up to 15 years for possessing a firearm while having a felony charge on his record.