Charges: Former Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student

The former teacher resigned from his job in September 2021.

Google Streetview

An ex-Eden Prairie High School teacher is accused of grooming a former student of his and having inappropriate contact with others.

Charges filed this week accuse Craig Hollenbeck, 51, from Minneapolis, of interacting with the student through text messages, social media, Facetime and in-person meetings.

The complaint states the investigation dates back to September 2021 when authorities received a complaint from a mandated reporter.

Hollenbeck, a social studies teacher, resigned from his post in late September. 

As news of the charges broke, other students have since come forward and alleged inappropriate behavior by Hollenbeck, as FOX 9 reports, though these are not mentioned in the criminal complaint.

According to the charges:

Hollenbeck exchanged messages with a student, discussing "falling in love" and talking about meeting in his classroom alone. The former teacher and student reportedly would meet in his classroom during a free third hour and Hollenbeck would allegedly lock the door.

The student graduated on May 27, 2021. Records confirmed the student was in a class taught by Hollenbeck during the second semester of the school year.

According to the complaint, officers found multiple messages exchanged with Hollenbeck saying he had fallen in love with the student. They messaged each other about "meeting up for walks" and spending time in Hollenbeck's classroom. 

"I didn't expect you to embrace me so fully, so closely, so non-reservedly and I loved every second of it," Hollenbeck texted the student on May 21, 2021.

Multiple messages were found by investigators, with Hollenbeck talking more about their intimate encounters. After searching through Hollenbeck's phone, police found that he was searching websites "how to delete notes and social media messages and accounts."

According to the charges, an expert concluded that Hollenbeck's actions were child grooming, and that the behavior "would likely substantially harm a minor's emotional and mental health."

Hollenbeck has been charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. He is currently not in custody as of Tuesday. If convicted, he faces up to one year in prison.

