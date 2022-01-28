Skip to main content
Charges: Edina man threatened to shoot up Domino's Pizza

He claimed a delivery driver had flipped him off, the charges say.

Criminal charges allege a 25-year-old, said to be upset about a delivery driver giving him the finger, threatened to shoot up a Twin Cities Domino's Pizza.

Masi D. Ali was charged last week with felony threats of violence in connection to the Jan. 17 incident at the Domino's on Amundson Avenue in Edina. The criminal complaint says Ali entered the store "very upset" around 11 a.m. that day and demanded to know about the delivery driver who "flipped him off" the night prior.

The manager tried to calm Ali down and offered to talk to the driver. But Ali stated he wanted to find the driver and "kick his a**," the charges allege. He then mentioned he had a gun and stated he was going to shoot up the driver's car as well as the Domino's, according to the criminal complaint.

He left the shop then returned around 6:45 p.m., but fled before police could arrive, the charges say. A witness pointed in the direction Ali had gone, and officers located Ali in his home, the complaint says. He was arrested and booked into Hennepin County Jail just before 8 p.m. that evening.

Investigators reviewing surveillance footage from the morning incident "immediately recognized" Ali, the complaint alleges. They also found a camouflage jacket matching the one worn in the video in his home, according to the charges. 

Ali was released with conditions on Jan. 20, according to jail records. But five days later a warrant was issued for his arrest, with authorities alleging he violated two of his conditions: Staying away from the Edina Domino's and maintaining contact with probation.

He was arrested by Edina police Thursday and booked into Hennepin County Jail. He has a hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday.

