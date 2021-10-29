Charges: Farmington man killed 3 family members with AR-15 rifle, hammer

A man has been charged with using a hammer and an AR-15-style rifle to kill his father, mother, and brother at his home in Farmington, Minnesota.

Blake T. Maloney, 26, was at his home on the 5400 block of 183rd Street West on Oct. 27 when an officer arrived around 9:30 p.m. to conduct a welfare check on his mother, who had gone to the property earlier in the day.

According to the criminal complaint, Maloney said "hello" and invited the officer inside, at which point he raised his hands and said: "I did something. I murdered them or something."

Inside the home were three victims, Maloney's mother, father and brother.

The complaint states that Maloney beat his mother, 53-year-old Tracey A. Maloney, to death with a hammer, with Blake Maloney telling police he'd killed his father and brother "a couple of days" before his mother arrived at the house.

Tracey Maloney's girlfriend had requested a welfare check after she'd gone to the house to visit with her ex-husband and sons, with officers finding her body on the upper level kitchen floor with numerous facial injuries.

In the basement was the body of Maloney's father, 55-year-old Jack J. Maloney, who lived at the house. He was covered in blankets on a bed and had been shot in the head.

The third victim, Blake's 23-year-old brother, Scott C. Maloney, was found dead from a gunshot wound, with his body found on the floor a second level bedroom.

Maloney told police that he didn't believe the "Jack, Tracy and Scott" were his family. He said he first killed his brother and then his father. The criminal complaint says they were killed "a couple of days" before Tracy Maloney arrived at the house Oct. 27, at which point she was killed.

The criminal complaint states that Maloney "admitted he killed" his mother "with a hammer because he did not want to use the gun anymore."

Police found a bloody hammer and an AR-15-style rifle in the living room.

Maloney is being held in the Dakota County Jail on three counts of second-degree intentional murder.