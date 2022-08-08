Charges: Felon accused of firing shots at police during Meeker Co. standoff

The Minnesota man who was in a lengthy standoff with police last week is now accused of firing shots at law enforcement.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office accuses 31-year-old Aaron M. Peterson of firing at least five shots during the Aug. 1-2 standoff on the 19000 block of 750th St. in Collinwood Township, which ended with Peterson's arrest approximately 28 hours after the incident began.

Peterson, who was civilly committed for mental illness and chemical dependency in 2021, allegedly threatened to "shoot the place up" if his family didn't return the firearms they were keeping on his behalf since his civil commitment.

Peterson's mother was crying and shaking when she was met by the first responding officer just after 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1, having called 911 to report that her son had threatened violence. Because Peterson was involved in a standoff with authorities in Meeker County "a few years prior," SWAT was immediately called to the scene, according to the criminal complaint.

At 10:46 p.m., just over five hours after first responding, SWAT busted into the home with a ram and sent in a remote-controlled device to scan for people and weapons. At 10:47 p.m., a Litchfield police officer reported what sounded like two gunshots coming from inside the house.

About an hour later authorities released a gas into the home that is designed to irritate a person's skin and eyes, but it proved ineffective. The standoff continued through the night and the following day until around 8 p.m. Aug. 2 when they breached a main level bathroom that they believed was a "hiding place and means of avoiding the gas."

Moments later, authorities reported hearing the sound of three gunshots inside the house. Police released more gas irritant and Peterson eventually surrendered.

Nine guns were found inside the home where Peterson had been holding out, along with "numerous spent casings and bullet holes in the walls of the residence" and "hundreds of rounds of ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and trace amounts of methamphetamine."

Peterson was convicted in 2021 for a high-speed chase that he led authorities on in Meeker County in November 2020. According to those charges, the police chase lasted nearly 30 minutes before ending when Peterson pulled into a driveway and surrendered, though authorities then had to order him to put down a gun.

Peterson was interviewed after that chase and said he had "been under a lot of stress," and when asked why he grabbed his gun he allegedly said, "Well it's my gun. You guys grabbed yours," according to the charges, which note that he then shrugged and said "I don't know. I was just have'n a good time."