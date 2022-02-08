Charges filed after shootout at Fridley bar wounds bystanders

One of two men involved in a shootout outside Two Stooges Sports Bar & Grill in Fridley remains at large, while the other man is facing multiple charges after his shots struck two bystanders.

LaShawn K. Nicks-Bey, 50, of Brooklyn Park, was charged Monday in Anoka County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of illegally possessing a firearm.

What charges say happened

Nicks-Bey, who works as a security guard at Two Stooges but was off-duty at the time of the shooting, told investigators that he returned fire after Karzil Cannedy, a 30-year-old from Coon Rapids who remains at large, began shooting in his direction while he stood outside the bar around 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 4, according to the criminal complaint.

LaShawn Nicks-Bey Anoka County Jail

Security video revealed Cannedy pulled a gun from a Jeep Compass in the parking lot and began shooting toward the bar's north entrance. Cannedy fled the scene and remains at large, though he has been charged via warrant with one count of second-degree assault.

Nicks-Bey then returned fire, estimating that he fired four or five rounds in the direction of Cannedy, though two of his shots struck two bystanders who had been at the bar with Cannedy, charges said.

A female victim was shot in the leg and suffered a broken femur. She was found on the ground near the Jeep Compass, while the other victim was shot in the leg while sitting in a vehicle parked next to the Jeep, according to the charging documents.

Both victims were taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

Nicks-Bey, who was aware that he isn't legally allowed to carry a gun due to prior felony assault convictions, said he returned fire "out of fear" and that he didn't intend to shoot the bystanders, charges said.

No one inside the bar was struck despite bullets shattering a glass door at the entrance.

The charging documents state that the shooting followed an altercation between security staff and others during bar closing time that escalated to "shoves and punches" in the parking lot.