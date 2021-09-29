Charges filed against man accused of throwing girlfriend's body in dumpster

Bloomington Police Department

A 23-year-old man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death in their Bloomington apartment, dragging her body through the parking lot and tossing her in a dumpster — then leading police on a high-speed chase with their infant in the car.

Nasri Abdilahi was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and fleeing police in a motor vehicle in connection with the events that unfolded Monday morning. The Bloomington Police Department said it had responded to the 8900 block of Wentworth Avenue around 9:45 a.m. after a witness called to say a man had thrown a woman's body in the parking lot dumpster.

What followed was a miles-long chase into Minneapolis that ended at 46th Street and Nicollet Avenue after officers performed a PIT maneuver, the charges state. After ending the pursuit, officers found a 1-year-old infant, identified as the child of Abdilahi and the victim, in the car.

The child, police said at the time, was given a medical exam before being released to Child Protective Services.

A medical examiner ruled the victim, identified as Abdilahi's partner, had been stabbed. Family members told authorities Abdilahi suffers from "mental health issues," the charges say.

Abdilahi is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Here is what the criminal complaint alleges. Note: Details in the case are upsetting.

Several residents at the Nicollet Court Apartments later said they'd heard a woman screaming for help and loud banging noises around 9 a.m. But when they went outside of their apartments to check on things, they didn't see anything. It was about 45 minutes later when a woman who lives in the building looked out of her window and saw Abdilahi dragging a woman in the lot. She yelled out the window and screamed for help, and when she saw him put the body in the dumpster, called 911. There were two maintenance workers about 15 feet from the dumpster at the time who said they heard a loud thud, then a woman yelling about a body in the dumpster. They watched Abdilahi leave then checked in the dumpster and saw the woman. One of them called 911. Officers arrived on the scene and were directed to the dumpster. Inside they saw the victim, bloody and unresponsive with "significant trauma" to her face and upper body. The medical examiner later determined she had been stabbed in the neck several times, and also suffered blunt force trauma. Officers on the scene were able to follow a trail of blood and drag marks from the dumpster, through the parking lot and to the apartment Abdilahi and the victim shared. Inside they found a large pool of blood with a knife lying in it. While at the scene, the woman who called 911 saw Abdilahi driving away. She was one of several witnesses to identify him as the individual dragging the body minutes earlier. Officers tried to stop Abdilahi, but he fled in his vehicle, hitting a marked squad car at the lot's entrance and then driving off. He led police on a chase, at times going 70 mph in areas with a 35 mph speed limit. The pursuit ended about 5 miles away, at the intersection of 46th Street and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis, when police used a PIT maneuver. In the vehicle they found Abdilahi, who had blood on his body, clothes and sandals. They also discovered the infant, who is the child of Abdilahi and the victim. Family members of both Abdilahi and his deceased girlfriend told investigators he has "mental health issues."

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.