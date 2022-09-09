Charges filed against Minneapolis man detail triple killing in St. Paul

Prosecutors in Ramsey County on Wednesday filed charges against the Minneapolis man accused in the quintuple shooting that left three people dead last week in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul

Antonio D. Wright, 41, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Cory Freeman, 42, Angelica Gonzales, 33, and Maisha Spaulding, 44, earlier this month.

Wright is also charged with three separate counts of second-degree attempted murder in connection with the incident. Authorities arrested Wright on Wednesday morning in Chicago, where he remains in custody Friday awaiting extradition.

According to prosecutors in Ramsey County, Wright has eight prior felony convictions. Additionally, he's facing charges for kidnapping and attempted murder in connection with an alleged incident that occurred two days prior to the shooting.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at a duplex in the 900 block of Case Avenue.

According to charges filed Friday, police arrived and found two adults outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The three victims were found dead inside the home.

One of the survivors, a 33-year-old man, described Wright as a close friend, according to the criminal complaint.

The witness told investigators Wright is a heroin dealer with ties to a gang in Chicago. He said he'd been acting "paranoid" lately, suspecting he was being tracked by federal law enforcement and that people were "snitching" on him.

According to the charges, the witness said he'd been at his friend's house on Case Avenue the day of the shooting when Wright (who goes by the nicknames "Figg" or "D") pulled up on a black motorbike.

The witness told investigators Wright walked in through the back door and stood in the living room entryway, wearing a black ski mask, dark hoodie and jeans.

The witness greeted him, according to charges, saying, "What's up, D?", to which Wright allegedly responded "I'm not D."

Wright then raised his handgun towards Spaulding, who sat facing away from him on the couch, and fatally shot her in the head, according to charges. Wright then shot Gonzales in the face, killing her. Next, the witness told authorities, Wright shot Freeman as he tried to escape.

The witness told investors he covered his head with both hands as Wright fired his gun towards him. Bullets struck the man's forehead and both hands.

Next, Wright allegedly walked to one of the bedrooms and shot the other survivor, a 41-year-old woman. According to charges, the woman told police she'd been looking for a phone charger when she heard the gunfire erupt.

She herself sustained gunshot wounds to the arm and foot. When police arrived, they found her slipping in and out of consciousness outside the house.

The other survivor, who'd been shot in the living room, told police he'd rolled under the couch and pretended to be dead. He said Wright walked out the back door and drove away on his motorbike after the shooting.

After Wright had left, the man hiding under the couch ran outside and asked for someone to call 911.

The man who survived told police he knows Wright "very well" and is sure Wright was the shooter.

He said he owned Wright $500 for heroin, but didn't think Wright "would do all this for that"," charges state. Instead, the man wondered if Wright suspected they were "snitching" on him.

"[Wright] only shot at people who knew his identity," charges state.

A third witness to the shooting did not sustain any gunshot wounds, according to charges. The witness, who did not know Wright, said he felt the bullets whizzing past him and crawled under the couch. At one point, he said, Wright climbed on top of the couch and shot through it.

"This was a senseless and brutal act of violence that will never be acceptable in our community," Ramsey County Attorney John Choi stated Friday. "Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims, and our thanks go out to law enforcement, especially the Saint Paul Police Department, who quickly located the person believed to be responsible for this terrible act."