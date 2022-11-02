Skip to main content
Charges filed in Apple Valley kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert

The child was found safe in Minneapolis.

Shannon D. Ingram. Courtesy of Dakota County Jail.

Prosecutors in Dakota County filed criminal charges Wednesday against a non-custodial father accused of kidnapping his two-year-old son in Apple Valley over the weekend. 

Shannon D. Ingram II, 30, of Maple Grove, is charged in Dakota County District Court with one felony count of kidnapping and one misdemeanor count of violating an order for protection. 

The incident prompted an Amber Alert in the Twin Cities on Sunday evening, which authorities canceled in the early morning hours of Oct. 31 when Ingram was arrested and the boy was found safe. 

According to the criminal complaint, Ingram is the subject of an order for protection issued by the court in July, which prohibits him from having contact with his two young children and their mother. 

Prosecutors allege Ingram approached the mother, her boyfriend and the two children while they were getting out of their car at home in Apple Valley shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. 

Ingram allegedly picked up the two-year-old boy and placed him in the front passenger seat of his vehicle. He also tried to get his five-year-old daughter to go with him, but she refused, according to charges. 

When police arrived at the home, the mother was "distraught" and told police, "I'm never going to see him again," according to the criminal complaint. 

The woman told investigators her and her boyfriend both started yelling at Ingram, but he stated "I want my kids," and left in his vehicle with the two-year-old boy. 

Police searched Ingram's mother's home in St. Paul, according to charges. They didn't find Ingram and the child, but located Ingram's vehicle. 

Shortly after 10 p.m., authorities issued the Amber Alert. 

Charges state police tracked Ingram's cell phone to an address in Minneapolis. At around 3 a.m. on Monday, agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension went to the address and found Ingram and the child. 

Ingram was arrested and the child was reunited with his mother. 

In speaking with investigators, Ingram allegedly admitted he'd violated the order for protection by sending messages asking to see the children. 

The mother ignored these messages, but Ingram said it was "worth it" to violate the order because he felt she was keeping the kids away from him. 

Ingram told police him and the boy got something to eat and he "made arrangements" to get to Minneapolis from his mother's home in St. Paul. Ingram would not tell police who picked him and the child up to go to Minneapolis. 

He acknowledged receiving the Amber Alert on his phone, but did not contact police. He said he planned to return the child the next day. 

In a press release, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena commended law enforcement for their "quick and effective response" in locating the missing toddler and safely returning him to his mother. 

Ingram made his first appearance in court Wednesday and remains jailed with a bail amount set at $100,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 18. 

