Charges: Firework thrown in Eagan movie theater burned infant, injured woman

Criminal charges were filed Thursday against an 18-year-old Eagan man accused of exploding a firework inside a movie theater last week.

Prosecutors in Dakota County say the blast at the Emagine Movie Theater at 2055 Cliff Rd on July 12 injured at least two people, including an 11-month-old baby who sustained facial burns and a woman whose leg wounds collected debris and later became infected.

According to charges, Khalid Bedel Hassan admitted to police that he'd lit and thrown the firework into the theater during a showing of the horror-thriller "The Black Phone" the evening of July 12.

Prosecutors say several movie-goers who ran out of the theater "in a panic" were visibly upset when speaking to police, saying they mistook the firework for gunfire and thought they were going to be killed.

Hassan is charged in Dakota County District Court with four felonies and one misdemeanor, including two counts of assault, two counts of first-degree criminal damage to property and one count of threats of violence with an intent to terrorize.

Hassan remains in custody at the Dakota County Jail with bail set at $50,000 without conditions or $25,000 with conditions.