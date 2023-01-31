Charges: Food-deprived child was tortured, abused by foster caregivers

Five people from the Red Lake Indian Reservation have been indicted on multiple child abuse charges, consisting of torture and neglect of a victim, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday.

The charges state that 49-year-old Trina Mae Johnson "directed the torture, endangerment, neglect, and abuse of a child" while the child was in Johnson's legal custody through foster care.

Johnson allegedly withheld food from the child, who was also forced to stand in uncomfortable positions for long periods of time and was assaulted in various ways from early January 2021 to late April 2022.

The others indicted in the case include:

Bertram Calvin Lussier, Jr., 42

Bobbi Jo Johnson, 44

Ellie Mae Johnson, 47

Patricia Ann Johnson, 39

Bobbi, Ellie and Patricia are noted to be Trina's sisters and all four mentioned regularly assumed responsibility of providing care and supervision for the child.

"As a result of Johnson’s and her accomplices’ abuse, the victim suffered serious and substantial physical, mental and emotional harm," the federal charges say.

Trina Johnson is charged with one count of child torture, one count of child neglect by deprivation of food and healthcare, one count of child endangerment and one count of assault of a minor with a dangerous weapon. The other four are charged with one count each of child neglect by deprivation of food and healthcare and one count each of child endangerment.

Everyone outside of Ellie Johnson made their initial court appearance on Friday. Ellie's first court date has yet to be scheduled.