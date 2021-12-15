Charges: Former Duluth man sexually assaulted teen in 2003

A Utah man has been charged, accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy he saw on the street in Duluth, Minnesota, nearly 20 years ago.

Kane Lee Brent, 43, of West Jordan, Utah, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to the April 1, 2003, incident that occurred in the Chester Park area of Duluth.

He was charged via summons on Nov. 3 and was scheduled to make his first court appearance via Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 15.

According to the criminal complaint, on April 1, 2003, police responded to 1608 East Eighth Street in Duluth at 8:28 p.m. on a report of a sexual assault.

The boy, age 13 at the time, said he was walking home from a friend's house when a man pushed him into the bushes near 16th Avenue East and Eighth Street, charges said. The man threatened the victim with a knife in order to engage in oral sex with the victim.

The victim described the man who sexually assaulted him as someone who was 16-20 years old and smelled like he was drunk.

The victim said he saw the man who sexually assaulted him talking on a cell phone and then he grabbed him by the arms and pulled him into the bushes, charges said. The victim said the man took his portable CD player and said he wouldn't give it back unless the victim engaged in oral sex.

A passing vehicle startled the suspect, allowing the victim to push him away and run to a nearby house, where he asked a resident to call 911, charges said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a sexual assault evidence kit.

However, the kit wasn't sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing until more recently as part of the Duluth Police Department's sexual assault kit initiative, the Duluth News Tribune said. As part of the initiative, old, unsolved cases have been reopened, which has led to renewed DNA testing.

The DNA profile obtained indicated a mixture of DNA from two or more people. However, Brent's DNA could not be excluded, charges said.

Investigators traveled to Utah on July 26 of this year to meet with Brent at his home, charges state. He denied he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old in Duluth but said he was living in Duluth at that time.

Brent submitted a sample of his DNA, which the Minnesota BCA found could not be excluded from the sexual assault kit sample but 99.99% of the general population could be excluded.