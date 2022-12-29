Skip to main content
Charges: Group followed, targeted St. Paul man in Mall of America killing

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said additional charges and arrests are expected.

Taeshawn Adams Wright. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail via Bloomington Police Department.

Prosecutors allege a group of young men corralled Johntae Hudson inside the Mall of America on Friday before two of them fatally shot the 19-year-old eight times as he tried to escape, according to new criminal charges. 

One adult and two teenagers were formally charged in connection with the shooting Thursday. 

Charging documents allege a 17-year-old suspect, identified as L.L., was one of the two gunmen. However, no charges against L.L. were publicly available Thursday afternoon — it's unclear why at this time. 

In a statement, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said additional arrests and criminal charges are expected in the case. 

"Our detectives continue to work tirelessly on this case," Hodges stated. "Their job is made more difficult because those involved have been, and continue to be, uncooperative. Despite this, our efforts to lock up everyone responsible for this incident will not cease." 

Prosecutors in Hennepin County have filed charges against Taeshawn Adams-Wright, 18, of Minneapolis, Jordan Glenn Howell, 17, of Brooklyn Center, and Marquand Deshawn Tucker, 17, of Columbia Heights. 

Adams-Wright, one of the suspected gunmen, is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. 

Tucker and Howell are charged by juvenile petition with second-degree riot. 

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance footage shows the suspects pursuing Hudson in the Nordstrom store before the shots were fired. 

Charges state Hudson and two friends were heading to the second floor of the department store when Tucker approached Hudson and blocked him from stepping onto the escalator. 

Hudson backed away and retreated back into the men's department, prompting the suspects to "spread out in an apparent effort to corral" Hudson, charges allege.

While Hudson struggled to break free, Adams-Wright and the unnamed suspect, L.L., were allegedly captured on surveillance footage holding firearms with extended magazines and running towards Hudson.

Customers and employees fled as store displays were knocked over and Hudson attempted to flee.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows Howell tackle Hudson to the ground before L.L. is seen pointing his gun at Hudson. A muzzle flash is then shown, charges allege. Adams-Wright then allegedly stood over Hudson and took a shooting stance.

"Although clothing displays obstructed several camera views, one camera captured a hand pointing a handgun towards where [Hudson's] body was found, and a bright muzzle flash reflected on the floor," charges state. "[Hudson] did not move from that location and was found bleeding from several gunshot wounds." 

One woman, who fell to the ground and took cover with her daughter during the shooting, was grazed by a bullet. 

On Saturday, cell phone location data led investigators to an apartment in St. Louis Park on Saturday, where five suspects were arrested. 

According to charges, officers recovered clothing matching the suspects' clothing seen on surveillance footage and a pair of distinctive boots allegedly worn by Adams-Wright, which were found blood-spattered. 

While searching the suspects' cell phones, police allegedly found videos taken before and after the shooting. 

In one video posted on social media, Tucker and another man are allegedly shown confronting Hudson's friend and the friend's mother at the mall before the shooting. 

The group followed Hudson's friend and the friend's mother out of the mall, but the friend later returned to shop with Hudson and another friend. 

At the scene, police recovered .40 caliber and 9-millimeter casings next to Hudson's body. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office determined Hudson suffered eight gunshot wounds and three additional grazing wounds. 

Adams-Wright made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon. His bail has been set at $1.5 million. 

