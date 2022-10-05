Charges: Houston men robbed Edina bank of $110,000

Two men from Texas have been charged with holding up an ATM technician at an Edina bank, and taking off with more than $110,000 in cash.

Charges state Christopher Harris, 30, and Rajoun Johnson, 29 — both from Houston — have been charged with simple robbery in the incident that happened at the U.S. Bank in the 50th and France retail district on Friday.

Additionally, Harris faces two counts of fleeing police.

Video surveillance from a business in the area captured the incident. A third person, who remains unidentified as of Wednesday, was also involved in the robbery.

According to the criminal complaints:

At around 2:30 p.m., a technician was servicing an ATM at the U.S. Bank located at 4100 50th St. W.

The worker told police a blue SUV pulled into the drive-thru where the ATM was located. He saw two black men wearing all black clothing with masks exit the SUV and "aggressively approach" him. The technician said he put his hands in the air and stepped away from the machine while the two men grabbed 4 cartridges of money and fled the area.

A total of $112,920 was taken from the bank's ATM.

Two suspect vehicles were identified by witnesses in the area as a blue Subaru and a silver Jeep, with both Harris and Johnson driving each of them. It was later learned both vehicles were rented from Texas a few days prior.

Johnson and Harris were later arrested after attempting to flee police. Harris at one point ditched the vehicle completely and tried to flee on foot.

Large quantities of cash were found in each vehicle, according to the complaint.

Neither men has any ties to Minnesota, authorities said.

Harris has since posted bond of $120,000 and Johnson remains in custody on $75,000 bail. Both are scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 3, according to court documents.