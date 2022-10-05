Skip to main content
Charges: Houston men robbed Edina bank of $110,000

Charges: Houston men robbed Edina bank of $110,000

A third suspect has not yet been identified.

Google Streetview

A third suspect has not yet been identified.

Two men from Texas have been charged with holding up an ATM technician at an Edina bank, and taking off with more than $110,000 in cash.

Charges state Christopher Harris, 30, and Rajoun Johnson, 29 — both from Houston — have been charged with simple robbery in the incident that happened at the U.S. Bank in the 50th and France retail district on Friday. 

Additionally, Harris faces two counts of fleeing police.

Video surveillance from a business in the area captured the incident. A third person, who remains unidentified as of Wednesday, was also involved in the robbery.

According to the criminal complaints:

At around 2:30 p.m., a technician was servicing an ATM at the U.S. Bank located at 4100 50th St. W. 

The worker told police a blue SUV pulled into the drive-thru where the ATM was located. He saw two black men wearing all black clothing with masks exit the SUV and "aggressively approach" him. The technician said he put his hands in the air and stepped away from the machine while the two men grabbed 4 cartridges of money and fled the area. 

A total of $112,920 was taken from the bank's ATM.

Two suspect vehicles were identified by witnesses in the area as a blue Subaru and a silver Jeep, with both Harris and Johnson driving each of them. It was later learned both vehicles were rented from Texas a few days prior.

Johnson and Harris were later arrested after attempting to flee police. Harris at one point ditched the vehicle completely and tried to flee on foot.

Large quantities of cash were found in each vehicle, according to the complaint.

Neither men has any ties to Minnesota, authorities said.

Harris has since posted bond of $120,000 and Johnson remains in custody on $75,000 bail. Both are scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 3, according to court documents.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 4.54.42 PM
MN News

Charges: Houston men robbed Edina bank of $110,000

A third suspect has not yet been identified.

Screen Shot 2022-10-05 at 11.51.52 AM
MN News

Re-opening of Minneapolis' Third Avenue Bridge delayed to next year

More frustration for travelers.

Arctic Monkeys
MN Music and Radio

Arctic Monkeys coming to Minnesota for 2023 tour

The rock band hasn't gone on tour in the United States since 2019.

Flickr - Menards store front - Mike Kalasnik
MN News

Multiple charges over protests after fatal Menards forklift incident

The charges range from trespassing, destruction of property and assault.

Life Link
MN News

Boy airlifted after being struck by driver in Elk River

The boy is reportedly a student at Spectrum High School.

Woodbury mn
Minnesota Life

Fortune's Top 25 places to live for families includes Woodbury

The media outlet says it analyzed 215,000 data points for almost 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S.

Screen Shot 2022-10-04 at 4.51.25 PM
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: Minnesota's first Sweetgreen opens, three more on the way

We've got the details.

310727248_109188921966444_2076680989484337705_n
MN Food & Drink

Iconic Dangerfield's Restaurant sells, with buyer planning new concept

Dangerfield's Restaurant quietly sold recently after more than 30 years in business.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Charges: Minneapolis shooter photographed 'lifeless' body before fleeing

Charges filed against an accomplice reveal new details about the death of Chante Williams.

Maple grove fire
MN News

5 youths are 'persons of interest' in Maple Grove greenhouse fire

Police say it's being investigated as a possible arson.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Dave Hutchinson has police license suspended for 30 days

The sheriff's suspension will begin on Nov. 22.

minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension - bca
MN News

Man with sword, officers who shot him in North Branch identified

The 31-year-old was shot multiple times in the Friday incident.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 4.54.42 PM
MN News

FBI, police investigating bank robbery at Edina's 50th and France

An ATM technician was robbed by four men at a U.S. Bank.

police lights
MN News

Carjacking reported in Woodbury; attempted carjacking in Edina

In both instances, women were exiting their vehicles when the suspects approached.

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 3.44.22 PM (2)
MN News

Bridge damage closes westbound Hwy. 62 between Richfield, Edina

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said bridge maintenance work is in progress.

Paul Ervin Coleman.
MN News

Charges: Men caught on video moments before St. Cloud murder

Paul Ervin Coleman (pictured) and Alphonso Dale Cotto were arrested in the last week.

Screen Shot 2022-09-23 at 10.21.38 PM
MN News

Teen charged in shooting outside of Richfield football game

Due to the age of the suspect, the case won't be made public.

Google Streetview
MN News

Man arrested after incident that sparked 'significant' police response in Edina

The man was found sleeping in a stolen car with a gun in the center console.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

4 arrested, including 3 teen girls, after attempted carjacking in Edina

The incident occurred Friday evening in the Country Club neighborhood.

edina - carjacking suspect images - 2021.12.10
MN News

After carjackings, Edina mayor addresses 'attack on our community'

A carjacking attempt at 50th and France was thwarted last week.