Charges: Husband killed wife inside Eden Prairie hotel room

An Eden Prairie man has been charged with killing his wife in a hotel room.

Ryan Charles Rooney, 32, was charged with second-degree murder and child endangerment in Hennepin County District Court.

On Nov. 2, officers were called to the Residence Inn Hotel in Eden Prairie to help perform a welfare check on a room after the occupants were supposed to check out on Oct. 31.

Housekeeping staff had checked on the room multiple times but the security latch was closed, according to the criminal complaint. When staff did gain access to the room with help from maintenance, they located a child in a crib and a man on the bed, whom they were unable to wake.

The hotel staff then called the police.

Once inside, officers announced themselves before Rooney walked down the stairs with a small child. Officers located another child in a crib in the room. The children are ages 1 and 2, according to the complaint.

Rooney reportedly had a gunshot wound on his chin and an exit wound on his head. Officers located methamphetamine and a pistol holster in his possession. He told officers the gun was upstairs.

While searching the upstairs, officers located a female victim laying at the foot of the bed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a search warrant, officers located a handgun and two rounds in the room. One of the rounds was consistent with the victim’s injuries. The other was lodged into the ceiling.

Investigators learned Rooney and the victim were married in August. Officers were also called to the same hotel on Oct. 19 for reports for a man waving a gun around in the parking lot. The anonymous caller used the same number as Rooney’s wife.

Rooney has been charged with second-degree murder and child endangerment for putting the two children in a situation that could cause them harm or death, according to the complaint.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.