Charges: Ineligible man had guns, over 15,000 rounds of ammo

Skip to main content
Charges: Ineligible Worthington man had firearms, over 15,000 rounds of ammo

Charges: Ineligible Worthington man had firearms, over 15,000 rounds of ammo

A search of the man's vehicle and house turned up multiple firearms.

Jonathan J. Keovilay. Nobles County Jail.

A search of the man's vehicle and house turned up multiple firearms.

A Worthington man barred from possessing firearms or ammunition faces half-a-dozen new felony charges after police allegedly found the 21-year-old in possession of an AR-style rifle, two pistols and over 15,000 rounds of ammunition. 

Prosecutors in Nobles County this month charged Jonathan J. Keovilay with four counts of possessing firearms and/or ammunition while ineligible, one count of fifth-degree drug possession with intent to sell and one count of committing a crime while possessing a bullet-resistant vest. 

According to the criminal complaint, Worthington police searched Keovilay's home after a K-9 was alerted to the presence of drugs during a traffic stop on Sept. 8. 

A search of the vehicle turned up an AR-style rifle along with the magazine and various other items, including a ski masks and "wound sealer" products, according the charges. 

The rifle had a pistol grip, a foregrip and an optic sight attached. 

During a search of Keovilay's house, officers a located a .45 and 9mm pistol and approximately 15,000 rounds of ammunition, according to charging documents. Officers also located several AR magazines. 

Investigators found one of the pistols under a baby's crib, charges state. Lastly, officers found approximately five pounds of marijuana packaged in large, sealed bags. 

According to court documents, Keovilay is ineligible to possess firearms or ammunition due to several prior offenses, including delinquent offenses related to terroristic threats, robbery, assault and possession of an AK-style rifle. 

According to the latest charges, Keovilay is currently on probation for a rioting misdemeanor, and he was convicted for an assault at the now-closed Ground Round restaurant in 2020. 

Prosecutors intend to seek an aggravated sentence if there's a conviction in the case, according to court documents. 

An attorney for Keovilay did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 12.46.46 PM
MN News

Charges: Ineligible man had guns, over 15,000 rounds of ammo

A search of the man's vehicle and house turned up multiple firearms.

Beret Leone
TV, Movies and The Arts

Reporter/anchor leaving Rochester for new role at WCCO

Beret Leone is saying goodbye to KTTC-TV.

LilahLongRochester
MN News

Missing Rochester girl is found safe

She had been reported missing after last being seen Monday.

ActivePoliceSceneRochesterSchool
MN News

Authorities investigating false active shooter reports at Minnesota schools

This is a developing story.

Thomas Lane
MN News

Ex-cop Thomas Lane gets 3 years for involvement in killing of George Floyd

Lane took a plea agreement earlier in the state case.

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 2.42.14 PM
Minnesota Life

Minnesota's smallest bat species under review for endangered status

Tricolored bats are declining rapidly.

Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 7.18.30 AM
MN Weather

Here are the largest hail reports to NWS Twin Cities Tuesday night

River Falls got hit by some massive hail Tuesday night.

15023280003_855bb1dcbe_k
MN News

Police: Man jumped on train, attacked engineer with knife near St. Cloud

The rock train had just left St. Cloud when the suspect jumped aboard.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Minneapolis provides update on man's death following police call

The incident happened at a house in Northeast Minneapolis, with a witness saying the man had shot himself.

0
MN News

Spark ignites fire at produce farm near Park Rapids

The fire at Carter's Red Wagon Farm left three buildings a "total loss."

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 4.39.15 PM
MN Food & Drink

A mistake leads to new drinks from Duluth cidery, distillery

Wild State Cider and Vikre Distillery will be debuting their new beverages this week.

22-0914 Harmonia Rendered Views1024_1
MN Business

Developer buys downtown block, plans $400M residential buildings

Construction is expected to begin in fall 2023.

Related

Airport traveler flying pixabay
MN News

Charges: Traveler had meth, guns and ammo in luggage at MSP Airport

The man was traveling from the Twin Cities to Phoenix and had checked two suitcases.

Dennis Duane Vann
MN News

Charges: Maplewood standoff suspect had possible pig-shaped explosive

The Cambridge man is facing multiple felony charges.

DAYTON CHARLES SAUKE
MN News

Man who threatened to kill police and politicians pleads guilty to firearms charge

Charles Sauke, 22, pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered firearm in federal court.

u.s. attorney's office
MN News

Moorhead man charged after 6-year-old was killed with his gun

Because of a previous felony conviction, Phillip Jones Jr. was prohibited from purchasing or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Airport traveler flying pixabay
MN News

Man who had meth, guns in checked luggage at MSP Airport gets 10 years

Kevin Alan Aguilar-Moreno, 21, attempted to board a Delta flight to Phoenix in October of last year.

Jerome Horton - Sherburne Co. Jail - CROP
MN News

Charges: Man lied to buy gun later used by St. Paul mass shooting suspect

He's accused of making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

Mystic Lake
MN News

Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4

A chaotic scene unfolded after the man approached the bell stand late Friday.

Derek Sweere
MN News

Charges: MN man stabbed roommate in the eyes, shot him 16 times

He faces up to 55 years in prison if convicted.