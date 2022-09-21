Charges: Ineligible man had guns, over 15,000 rounds of ammo

A Worthington man barred from possessing firearms or ammunition faces half-a-dozen new felony charges after police allegedly found the 21-year-old in possession of an AR-style rifle, two pistols and over 15,000 rounds of ammunition.

Prosecutors in Nobles County this month charged Jonathan J. Keovilay with four counts of possessing firearms and/or ammunition while ineligible, one count of fifth-degree drug possession with intent to sell and one count of committing a crime while possessing a bullet-resistant vest.

According to the criminal complaint, Worthington police searched Keovilay's home after a K-9 was alerted to the presence of drugs during a traffic stop on Sept. 8.

A search of the vehicle turned up an AR-style rifle along with the magazine and various other items, including a ski masks and "wound sealer" products, according the charges.

The rifle had a pistol grip, a foregrip and an optic sight attached.

During a search of Keovilay's house, officers a located a .45 and 9mm pistol and approximately 15,000 rounds of ammunition, according to charging documents. Officers also located several AR magazines.

Investigators found one of the pistols under a baby's crib, charges state. Lastly, officers found approximately five pounds of marijuana packaged in large, sealed bags.

According to court documents, Keovilay is ineligible to possess firearms or ammunition due to several prior offenses, including delinquent offenses related to terroristic threats, robbery, assault and possession of an AK-style rifle.

According to the latest charges, Keovilay is currently on probation for a rioting misdemeanor, and he was convicted for an assault at the now-closed Ground Round restaurant in 2020.

Prosecutors intend to seek an aggravated sentence if there's a conviction in the case, according to court documents.

An attorney for Keovilay did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.