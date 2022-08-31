Charges: Infant kidnapped during visitation at Shakopee government center

Kidnapping charges were filed Wednesday against a 24-year-old woman accused of grabbing her infant son and running away during a scheduled visit at a county government center in Shakopee on Tuesday afternoon.

Zenitra Zaphorah Forester, the non-custodial mother of the 10-month-old boy, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of kidnapping.

According to the criminal complaint, Forester was visiting her son at the Scott County Government Center on Tuesday after a health and safety hold had been initiated to remove the child from her custody Friday.

The hold was set to expire Wednesday, the day a court hearing in the matter was also scheduled.

During the 12:30 p.m. visit, Forester allegedly grabbed the child and ran out of the government center and disappeared on foot.

A child services worker ran after Forester for several blocks, according to the charges, but was ultimately lost sight of her.

The disappearance prompted a large law enforcement response in Scott County on Tuesday afternoon, with multiple agencies assisting in the search and the Minnesota State Patrol flying a helicopter overhead.

Around 2:15 p.m., local residents were notified of the incident with a cell phone alert describing Forester and the missing child.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Scott County Sheriff's Office later released photos and further information about Forester the missing child.

According to charging documents, Forester emailed a child services worked at 3:43 p.m., stating "I thought the hold ended today, thanks for your help, me and (the child) are safe."

Authorities allege Forester sent text message to the worker around 45 minutes later stating "I thought the hold was up,", but she refused to provide a photo of the child to ensure he was safe.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, authorities found Forester and the child at a residence in Hager City, Wisconsin.

The child was taken by child protection workers and taken to a hospital and Forester was taken into custody by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Charges state the health and safety hold was prompted after a family member reported Forester's behavior towards the child.

Court documents state the family member reported she was homeless, not taking medication for a mental health diagnosis and could not provide for the basic needs of the child.