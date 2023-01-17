Skip to main content
Charges: Inver Grove Heights bank robber stole $78K, tied up employees

The incident happened in December, according to the charges.

A man has been charged with robbing an Inver Grove Heights bank of more than $78,000 after zip-tying its employees.

Deundrick Damon McIntosh, 44, was helped by another unnamed suspect in the robbery that took place at Vermillion State Bank on Dec. 22, 2022. McIntosh and another unnamed person are accused of restraining two employees during the incident.

Of the money taken, McIntosh took some "bait bills" that were previously recorded by the bank.

According to the criminal complaint,  police learned that a total of $78,265 in cash was stolen as well as "an additional amount of coins." 

One employee who was zip-tied suffered bruising and scratches in the incident.

Investigators were able to track down the car used to get away from the scene, where they later found coins, masks and a black bag that had been used during the robbery. 

The car was traced back to someone who suggested that McIntosh may have been involved in the robbery. The car's owner, who was not involved in the incident, told police they saw McIntosh the morning of Dec. 22 wearing the same clothes that was described to police at the bank. In addition, the person told authorities McIntosh was seen with a backpack full of cash and loose change the same day of the robbery. 

According to the charges, McIntosh spent "unusual sums of money" in the days following the robbery.

On Jan. 11, police arrested McIntosh. According to the complaint, large amounts of $20 bills were found on him, including one of the "bait bills" recorded by the bank. Police later found more money at McIntosh's home with three more "bait bills" being found.

McIntosh has been charged with one count of first-degree aggravated robbery and two counts of kidnapping. If convicted, he faces up to 60 years in prison and/or up to a $105,000 fine. 

According to court records, McIntosh has been convicted of several crimes dating back to 2013, including domestic assault in 2018.

