Charges: Lakeville driver didn't call 911 after fatally striking teen on bicycle

Authorities in Scott County say 72-year-old Lakeville man failed to call 911 after he drove off the road and fatally struck a teenage boy riding his bicycle near Elko New Market on Friday.

On Tuesday, the Scott County Attorney's Office charged Joseph B. Friedges with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash that killed 15-year-old Braxton Sorenson.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. near Zachary Ave. and 260th St. E. in Cedar Lake Township, west of Elko New Market.

According to the criminal criminal, officers were called to the crash after a passerby saw Braxton and pulled over to help. Braxton had already died when responders arrived.

Friedges, charges state, approached a deputy at the scene and said he'd been driving eastbound on 260th Street and approaching Zachary Ave. when he sneezed and went into the ditch.

He told the officer his cruise control had been set to 55mph.

"He said he did not realize he hit anyone until he looked back and saw the body in the road," charges state, adding Friedges did not call 911.

While speaking with Friedges, investigators noted an odor of alcohol and saw he had red eyes. There was also a box of Smirnoff in the back seat.

Friedges, who said he's drank a couple of Sprite and vodkas before driving, agreed to perform field sobriety tests.

The tests showed some signs of impairment, according to court documents, and a preliminary breath test registered at .05.

Braxton's parents told police their son regularly rode his bike on Zachary Avenue, charges state.

A GoFundMe page has been created to support Braxton's family.

"We are so thankful for all the love and support we have received from our church family, friends, civil air patrol and family that have been by our side to process everything that has happened," the fundraiser reads. "Through this we have heard so many memories of Braxton and how much he shared Christ with others and loved to fly."

Braxton served as a cadet in the Civil Air Patrol; an auxiliary, non-profit organization of the U.S. Air Force. He leaves behind three younger siblings — ages eight, three and one.