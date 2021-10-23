October 23, 2021
Charges: Lyft driver sexually assaulted woman in her home

A Twin Cities Lyft driver has been charged with sexually assaulting a customer in her own home. 

Mahmoud Mohamed Hamada, a 26-year-old South St. Paul resident, was arrested Thursday after the victim reported him to authorities.

According to the charges, the woman told officers that she had taken a Lyft to her West St. Paul home, where the driver, Hamada, asked her if he could use her bathroom. 

She said she allowed him to come in, but grabbed a baseball bat that she keeps inside the home for protection. Hamada then "briefly entered then exited the bathroom" before he rushed towards her and pinned her against the wall, the victim reported. 

According to the criminal complaint, the suspect grabbed the baseball bat and threw it, saying to the victim, "beautiful girl, let me touch you.” 

After the sexual assault, the woman called 911. Police found that Hamada's black SUV was "still in the parking lot," and he was arrested. The charges say he "confirmed he was the man that had just assaulted" the victim.

He was charged Friday with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in a Dakota County court. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison. 

Hamada is currently being held in a Dakota County jail on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records. 

