Charges: Man accused of kidnapping drove 124mph while fleeing police

Charges filed against a Minneapolis man detail the chaotic scene that unfolded when the woman he allegedly kidnapped called for help at a gas station in Cannon Falls late last month.

Prosecutors in Goodhue County charged Daquairus N. Black, 25, with kidnapping, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, false imprisonment, and fleeing police in connection with the Aug. 27 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, police were alerted to the alleged kidnapping when the victim was allowed to go into Casey's General Store to use the bathroom.

The woman stayed inside the gas station bathroom while others called for help.

According to charges, a chase ensued once Cannon Falls police spotted Black's vehicle. At one point, he crashed into a squad car before continuing onto Highway 52, where he allegedly reached speeds of 124 mph. The chase was called off and Black was later arrested by the Faribault Police Department.

The victim told investigators she'd gotten into Black's vehicle in downtown Minneapolis because she believed it was a rideshare.

When Black began driving, he didn't take the woman to the parking ramp she'd asked to be driven to, and instead continued on driving and wouldn't let the victim out of the vehicle.

The woman told investigators she'd remembered seeing signs for Newport and Woodbury and at one point tried to jump from the vehicle, but Black stopped her.

Black allegedly made advances on the woman and repeatedly told her to perform sexual acts on him. He eventually stopped the vehicle at Casey's when she said she needed to use the bathroom.

In searching the vehicle, police found the victim's purse and a pistol with ammunition.

Black has a prior conviction for threats of violence.