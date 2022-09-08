Charges: Man assaulted elderly couple while on parole for infant nephew's death

Skip to main content
Charges: Man assaulted elderly couple while on work release for infant nephew's death

Charges: Man assaulted elderly couple while on work release for infant nephew's death

Jesse Lee Bonacci-Koski assaulted a couple in their driveway on Sunday, injuring them both.

St Louis County Jail

Jesse Lee Bonacci-Koski assaulted a couple in their driveway on Sunday, injuring them both.

A Hibbing man has been charged with assaulting an elderly couple while on work release for the death of his infant nephew in 2017.

Jesse Lee Bonacci-Koski, 29, has been charged with 3rd and 5th degree assault stemming from an incident earlier this week, according to court documents.

At the time of the incident, Bonacci-Koski was on parole for the 2017 death of his infant nephew. According to the Duluth News Tribune, Bonacci-Koski left the baby alone in a house to buy drugs and returned to find he had been killed in a fire.

On Sunday at around 4:30 p.m., St. Louis County deputies were called to the 7900 block of Swan Lake Road in New Independence Township after a man had reported that he and his wife had been assaulted.

The couple were driving a golf cart down their driveway when they saw a car had been parked there. Two people, later identified as Bonacci-Koski and another woman, were standing outside the car.

Bonacci-Koski was urinating on the driveway, and the couple yelled at him to stop, according to court documents. Bonacci-Koski then started walking toward the couple, who were still in the golf cart.

He hit the woman in the head before turning to the man. Bonacci-Koski “slugged” him on the shoulder, causing the two to fall out of the golf cart.

Bonacci-Koski then started wrestling with the man. His wife attempted to help him, but Bonacci-Koski then went after her. She got back into the golf cart, but Bonacci-Koski grabbed onto it, forcing her to drive in circles.

The woman who was with Bonacci-Koski was told to call the police, but she did not.

The couple eventually both got into the golf cart and drove away. The woman suffered injuries including a fractured nasal bone, strained calf and two bite marks. The man suffered a concussion and a strained neck.

Throughout the incident, Bonacci-Koski did not say anything and maintained a “dead stare,” according to court documents. He fled into the woods but was later found by K9 units. 

Next Up

Jesse Bonacci-Koski
MN News

Charges: Man assaulted elderly couple while on parole for infant nephew's death

Jesse Lee Bonacci-Koski assaulted a couple in their driveway on Sunday, injuring them both.

Life Link
MN News

Man kills himself in Wyoming, woman struck unintentionally by bullet

The man died several days after the incident.

image
MN Shopping

New shop for sustainable living to open on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue

A new store for ethically-sourced goods is coming to St. Paul.

DemetriusLottMugshotRamseyCoJ
MN News

Man charged in shootout that left one dead near Rice Street bar

Another 36-year-old man has also been arrested and charged in the same case.

Fb2-jNgWIAAp8hF
MN News

Man arrested in Chicago over St. Paul shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured

A 41-year-old man from Minneapolis is in custody.

MyPillowStoreClosing
MN Shopping

MyPillow's last remaining mall store appears to have closed

Mike Lindell's pillow shop is facing tough times, it seems.

33169626330_739db8c156_k
MN News

One dead after pedal boat sinks on southwestern Minnesota lake

Three passengers were on the pedal boat when it sank.

StearnsCoSheriffFullPic
MN News

Man shot in nose during I-94 road rage incident near St. Cloud

A Michigan man has been arrested.

Screen Shot 2022-09-07 at 1.16.54 PM
MN News

MN lawmaker named CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States

Richardson's appointment comes during a "critical moment" for reproductive health care.

image
MN News

Suspects flee Dodge Co. deputies in 3 Labor Day weekend incidents

One suspect disappeared into a soybean field.

Slice Pizza
MN Food & Drink

After pickle pizza wowed State Fair, Mpls. pizzeria launches own version

It comes after the craze for the newly debuted item at the Minnesota State Fair.

49415601808_d41f2b707a_k
MN News

MN cops, elected official appear on leaked far-right Oath Keepers list

The anti-government extremist group played a prominent role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Related

Federal court house
MN News

Hibbing man gets 66 months for sexually assaulting child in northern MN

Devon Michael Johnson, 26, was sentenced in U.S. District Court.

police lights
MN News

Sheriff: Man with screwdriver attacks officers following highway chase

It happened just after midnight Friday in northern Minnesota.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man killed in fiery truck crash on his own property

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident at around 11 p.m.

pixabay-fire-truck-side-close
MN News

Firefighters respond to smoke-filled cabin to find man asleep inside

A wood stove was determined to be the cause of the smoke.

ambulance
MN News

71-year-old motorcyclist killed in St. Louis County crash

The crash occurred in Cherry Township, east of Hibbing.

Screen Shot 2022-07-09 at 10.36.02 AM
MN News

Anoka man charged with murder of infant daughter in 2009

Benjamin Alexander Russell, 37, recently admitted he was responsible for his daughter's death.

erin sundby and cameron st. claire
MN News

2 people charged in death of man following seemingly random assault

The suspects had cat-called one of the victims before assaulting them.

unnamed-3
MN News

Police arrest man suspected of sexual assault, weapons threat in Eagan

The investigation prompted a SWAT response in an Eagan neighborhood on Tuesday.