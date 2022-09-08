Charges: Man assaulted elderly couple while on parole for infant nephew's death

A Hibbing man has been charged with assaulting an elderly couple while on work release for the death of his infant nephew in 2017.

Jesse Lee Bonacci-Koski, 29, has been charged with 3rd and 5th degree assault stemming from an incident earlier this week, according to court documents.

At the time of the incident, Bonacci-Koski was on parole for the 2017 death of his infant nephew. According to the Duluth News Tribune, Bonacci-Koski left the baby alone in a house to buy drugs and returned to find he had been killed in a fire.

On Sunday at around 4:30 p.m., St. Louis County deputies were called to the 7900 block of Swan Lake Road in New Independence Township after a man had reported that he and his wife had been assaulted.

The couple were driving a golf cart down their driveway when they saw a car had been parked there. Two people, later identified as Bonacci-Koski and another woman, were standing outside the car.

Bonacci-Koski was urinating on the driveway, and the couple yelled at him to stop, according to court documents. Bonacci-Koski then started walking toward the couple, who were still in the golf cart.

He hit the woman in the head before turning to the man. Bonacci-Koski “slugged” him on the shoulder, causing the two to fall out of the golf cart.

Bonacci-Koski then started wrestling with the man. His wife attempted to help him, but Bonacci-Koski then went after her. She got back into the golf cart, but Bonacci-Koski grabbed onto it, forcing her to drive in circles.

The woman who was with Bonacci-Koski was told to call the police, but she did not.

The couple eventually both got into the golf cart and drove away. The woman suffered injuries including a fractured nasal bone, strained calf and two bite marks. The man suffered a concussion and a strained neck.

Throughout the incident, Bonacci-Koski did not say anything and maintained a “dead stare,” according to court documents. He fled into the woods but was later found by K9 units.