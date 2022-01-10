Man charged in light rail knife attack and police squad arson

Skip to main content
Charges: Man attacked light rail passenger with knife 3 days after trying to start squad car on fire

Charges: Man attacked light rail passenger with knife 3 days after trying to start squad car on fire

The separate incidents happened days apart, with the suspect now charged in both cases.

Tony Webster, Flickr

The separate incidents happened days apart, with the suspect now charged in both cases.

Prosecutors say a Minneapolis man accused of slashing a light rail passenger with a knife had also tried to start a police squad car on fire just three days earlier.

Elias L. Lavelle was charged in Hennepin County District Court Monday with second-degree arson in connection with the Dec. 29 incident involving a police vehicle. That complaint comes just six days after prosecutors charged Lavelle with second-degree assault, with charges alleging he used a knife to slice a light rail passenger's cheek and forehead on New Year's Day.

Lavelle was charged Monday via warrant and is not listed in Hennepin County Jail as of 3 p.m. He'd been arrested Jan. 1 in connection with the light rail assault, then was conditionally released four days later.

Here's what the two separate criminal complaints say happened in each incident:

On Dec. 29, an off-duty Minneapolis police officer — working security at the Walgreens on downtown's Nicollet Mall — had his marked squad car parked on the sidewalk outside the convenience store. Just before 6 p.m. he walked outside and saw an object on fire under the squad car.

He put it out, and looked closer to find a T-shirt soaked in gasoline beneath the vehicle.

Surveillance video shows Lavelle pull something from his backpack, light it on fire, then place the object beneath the squad car. He walked away and left on a bus. 

The squad had damage to the rear bumper and undercarriage.

Three days later, Metro Transit police were called to the Green Line's East Bank Station in Minneapolis, after a report of a man with a knife as well as an assault.

The victim, a man, said he'd been pushed off the train by an individual later identified as Lavelle. He also had lacerations on his right cheek and left side of his forehead, which required "multiple stitches" and will result in "permanent disfigurement."

Lavelle was on the train, held at the West Bank Station, and arrested by officers. He admitted to cutting the victim's face with a knife and said, at one point, he held a knife to the man's throat and said he would kill him — but claimed it was in self-defense after the victim first threatened to kill him.

Surveillance video shows otherwise, with authorities noting Lavelle was the "primary aggressor," with the victim not heard making any threats toward him.

Lavelle is seen wearing the same clothing and backpack during both incidents. Authorities, after his Jan. 1 arrest, also found a bus card in his wallet matching the one used on Dec. 29 to leave the scene of the squad fire.

Monday's criminal complaint argues Lavelle is "a risk to public safety." He's charged with second-degree arson in that case, and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in the light rail incident.

He was granted a public defender in the assault case, and has a hearing scheduled for Jan. 31 at 2:30 p.m.

Next Up

tony webster light rail green line flickr
MN News

Man charged in light rail knife attack and police squad arson

The separate incidents happened days apart, with the suspect now charged in both cases.

covid test 5
MN Coronavirus

Biden Admin: Home COVID tests will soon be covered by insurance

The tests will be free with insurance starting Saturday.

chaska 3
MN Property

Historic home in downtown Chaska on the market for $430,000

The property is zoned commercial and residential.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings owner on Cousins situation: 'It's not a simple answer on all this'

The high-profile quarterback has a $45 million cap hit next season.

duluth fire 2
MN News

Duluth firefighters battling blaze at former Seaway Hotel

Wind chills were 35 below zero Monday morning.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Coller: Mike Zimmer set the bar high and then couldn't reach it

The head coach whose teams were known for their fight went out in back-to-back seasons in meaningless games. Few coaches survive that.

Rick Spielman
MN Vikings

Rick Spielman issues statement after being fired by Vikings

Spielman was let go by the franchise he had called home for 16 years.

ray Js
MN News

Charges: Sledgehammer-wielding burglar targeted pull tabs safe at restaurant

The suspect was unsuccessful getting inside the pull tabs safe.

Mapleton
MN News

Charges: Minnesota small town shooting sparked by missing gold teeth

The suspect, however, says the man he shot was being "aggressive" and wouldn't let him leave.

covid nurse
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, January 10

More than 10,000 newly reported cases today.

becker missing person
MN News

Update: Missing 82-year-old man found safe

He was last seen Sunday and did not return home. He was found safe on Monday.

south st paul pd van theft jan 2022 - crop
MN News

Police share new image in search for stolen van, show dog

The individual "may have information surrounding this theft," the department said Monday.

Related

Police lights
MN News

83-year-old artist hit in head with hammer in surprise attack

The assault sent the victim to the ICU, and a suspect now faces charges.

police tape
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man died days after punch to the face

He'd asked the suspect to move items blocking the hallway in an apartment building, charges state.

Matt Belanger
MN News

Man charged in light rail station attack on KSTP anchor Matt Belanger

The journalist suffered a serious wound to his left eye.

Flickr - Target corporate headquarters - Seppt 2020
MN News

Man who broke into Target HQ during unrest guilty of arson, riot

The break-in happened after false reports about a man's suicide spread on social media.

3505 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - May 2019
MN News

Charges: Suspect burned RV to hide body of missing pregnant woman

The victim was 7 months pregnant and had been reported missing a few days prior.

Pixabay - police lights, tape
MN News

Charges: Man threw accelerant at girlfriend, lit her on fire with butane torch

The two had been arguing after he referred to her by another woman's name, the charges allege.

Screen Shot 2020-05-12 at 1.27.33 PM
MN News

Charges: Man held knife to Lyft driver's throat, stole and crashed his vehicle

The suspect was charged this week, about a month-and-a-half after the incident.

EZAYAH MARCELL GOMEZ OROPEZA - booking photo Stearns Co jail
MN News

Charges: Huskies wrestler attacked fellow student-athlete

The attack left the victim with multiple facial fractures.