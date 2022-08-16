Skip to main content
Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4

A chaotic scene unfolded after the man approached the bell stand late Friday.

Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." 

Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. 

According to the criminal complaint, Prior Lake Police were called to the casino around 11:45 p.m. on Friday after learning a guest had been in a physical fight with employees. 

Surveillance footage at the casino allegedly showed Will approaching the hotel bell stand with two 2x4 pieces of wood in his hands. 

Charges state Will poked a security staff member in the face with a 2x4 and then took a swing with the wood. 

As security staffers tried to distance themselves, Will followed them and again, twice, poked a security staff member in the face with the 2x4.

Will then allegedly threatened the security supervisor seconds before security staff restrained him on the ground and grabbed the wood out of his hands. 

The security supervisor told investigators she'd responded to the bell stand and saw Will demanding to speak to a supervisor. 

When she identified herself as such, Will allegedly approached her with the wood block and "kept advancing towards security staff" with the wood pieces "in a threatening manner," charges state. 

"You're going to have to drag me out of here," he allegedly told security staff. 

One security officer told investigators Will poked him in the stomach with the 2x4 in an area he'd had surgery a few weeks ago, according to charges. Another security officer sustained a bruise above his left eye in the attack. 

Will was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning for a bail hearing, according to the court calendar. He remains in custody in the Scott County Jail. 

