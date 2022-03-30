Charges: Man beaten, held hostage in nightmarish incident at old gas station

Three suspects carjacked and kidnapped a random man, holding him for hours in an abandoned Minneapolis gas station as they beat him and demanded money — a nightmarish ordeal that ended with a quick-thinking escape after one of the culprits suddenly died.

That's according to criminal charges filed Wednesday against Desmond Graham, which detail the string of crimes that began in downtown Minneapolis the evening of March 10. Police arrested the 31-year-old Monday, and he remains in Hennepin County Jail ahead of a Thursday court appearance.

The trio demanded money from the victim, beating him with a screwdriver and hammer when he initially said he didn't have any, then tying him to a left-behind piece of furniture, according to the criminal charges. Scared for his life, the victim eventually gave up his banking information and, three times over the course of the night into the next day, money was withdrawn from his bank account.

The victim suffered numerous cuts, scrapes and bruises across his body, as well as a broken nose.

The charges also tie in to the dead body found in an abandoned business on the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue earlier this month. The complaint identifies the individual as Larry Mosby, one of the men believed to be behind the carjacking, kidnapping and beating.

Mosby died March 11, as he and Graham drove around the city with the victim in tow and did drugs in the car, according to the charges. Mosby suddenly lost consciousness and Graham tried to revive his colleague by beating him, but it didn't work, the charges allege. So he drove back to the old gas station, poured alcohol on Mosby and lit him on fire in another unsuccessful attempt to wake him.

After that didn't work, he extinguished the flames, poured alcohol on Mosby and, ultimately, decided to flee the scene, ushering the kidnapping victim with him, according to the complaint.

It was during this time, as Graham looked for his own car keys, the victim managed to escape, running first to a woman on the street then, with Graham giving chase, into a nearby grocery store. The employees there, who knew Graham, called 911, the charges state.

The specific location of the abandoned gas station isn't made clear, but the only one on the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South is the former Speedway at 38th and Chicago, otherwise known as George Floyd Square.

Graham of Minneapolis, is charged with kidnapping, aggravated first-degree robbery, third-degree assault and bank card fraud, all felonies.

Details from the charges

Here's a look at some of the details from the charges against Graham: