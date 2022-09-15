Charges: Man bit another man's ear off playing soccer in St. Anthony

A Minneapolis man has been charged with biting a piece of another man's ear off during a soccer game altercation.

Mouktar Hassan Bouh, 35, was arrested for 3rd-degree assault last week over the incident that allegedly happened in the Central Park Pavilion area of St. Anthony the evening of Aug. 10.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim told police Bouh had bitten part of his ear off while holding him in a headlock, with officers arriving to find him "bleeding heavily from his ear."

The victim told police he was playing soccer with a group of people he didn't know and alleged that one of the players, later identified as Bouh, put him in a headlock during an altercation.

The man said he bit Bouh's chest in an attempt to break free from the headlock, but that Bouh responded by biting his ear.

The victim's ear wasn't found so it couldn't be reattached, resulting in significant bodily harm to the victim.

Bouh wasn't arrested at the scene due to a large group gathering in the area.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Aug. 25, and he was taken into custody on Sept. 9.

Bouh posted his $40,000 bond and has since been released from jail. He made his initial court appearance on Wednesday. An omnibus hearing is scheduled for Oct. 10.