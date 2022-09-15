Skip to main content
Charges: Man bit another man's ear off playing soccer in St. Anthony

Charges: Man bit another man's ear off playing soccer in St. Anthony

The piece of the victim's ear wasn't found.

Hennepin County Jail

The piece of the victim's ear wasn't found.

A Minneapolis man has been charged with biting a piece of another man's ear off during a soccer game altercation.

Mouktar Hassan Bouh, 35, was arrested for 3rd-degree assault last week over the incident that allegedly happened in the Central Park Pavilion area of St. Anthony the evening of Aug. 10.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim told police Bouh had bitten part of his ear off while holding him in a headlock, with officers arriving to find him "bleeding heavily from his ear."

The victim told police he was playing soccer with a group of people he didn't know and alleged that one of the players, later identified as Bouh, put him in a headlock during an altercation.

The man said he bit Bouh's chest in an attempt to break free from the headlock, but that Bouh responded by biting his ear.

The victim's ear wasn't found so it couldn't be reattached, resulting in significant bodily harm to the victim.

Bouh wasn't arrested at the scene due to a large group gathering in the area. 

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Aug. 25, and he was taken into custody on Sept. 9. 

Bouh posted his $40,000 bond and has since been released from jail. He made his initial court appearance on Wednesday. An omnibus hearing is scheduled for Oct. 10.

Next Up

MouktarHassanBouhMugHCJ
MN News

Charges: Man bit another man's ear off playing soccer in St. Anthony

The piece of the victim's ear wasn't found.

hopkins high school GSV Pro - CROP
MN News

Hopkins High students were told to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon

The school said it followed a report of 'concerning activity.'

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 9.19.49 AM
MN Food & Drink

Plant-based chain Stalk & Spade expands menu, opens new location

The Minnesota-based company will have over 25 national locations by this winter.

Yue Vang
MN News

St. Paul 'predator' gets 43 years for targeting 1,100 girls in sextortion scheme

Vue Vang used fake social media accounts to coerce girls into sending him sexually explicit images before threatening them.

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 7.28.30 AM
MN Music and Radio

Fire breaks out on stage at Panic! At The Disco's St. Paul show

A staff member quickly extinguished the blaze.

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 7.25.19 AM
MN News

Police in 'early stages' of investigating Fridley shooting

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m., a little bit north of Moore Lake.

Screen Shot 2022-09-14 at 9.58.58 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Bloomington theater in financial trouble; show delayed, director resigns

The show must go on, in six months.

Screen Shot 2022-09-14 at 7.34.05 PM
WI News

Search for missing man who police say may have gun

An appeal has been issued by the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin.

image
MN Food & Drink

Mama's Pizza in St. Paul, founded in 1964, won't reopen for dine-in service

The end of an era on St. Paul's North End.

Mohamed Ali Selim
MN News

Principal charged with soliciting minor files petition to plead guilty

Mohamed Selim could avoid prison time under the proposed deal.

PicketSignsNurseStrike
MN News

No negotiations taking place as day 3 of nurses strike rolls on

The strike ends for some Wednesday evening and others Thursday morning.

Northstar train
MN News

Amtrak cancelations, Northstar facing disruption due to railroad strike

A nationwide strike is looming.

Related

The Unofficial in St. Anthony
MN News

Owner abruptly closes St. Anthony bar, fires staff via email

Employees claim the owner was abusive towards his staff.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

Man shot during robbery, assault in St. Paul

The victim said he parked his car when multiple suspects approached him.

HomicideInvestigationSPPD
MN News

Man with gunshot wound dies at hospital in St. Paul's 15th homicide this year

The man, noted to be in his 20s, was found inside a home in the Frogtown neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Louis Rogers
MN News

Charges: Man raped woman he met near St. Paul light rail station

Charges state Louis Rogers threatened the woman if she didn't comply with his demands.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man found dead with 'trauma to his face' in St. Paul

A man was found dead with "trauma to his face" in St. Paul after 3 a.m.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified

The victim's wife had an order of protection out against the suspect.

JohnQuitterMugPineCoJail
MN News

Man charged with killing Sandstone man who had over 250 BB wounds

John Quitter faces second-degree murder charges in the case.

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 9.04.12 AM
MN News

Twin Cities man found on side of the road with stab wounds

In an update, the victim is recovering from his injuries.