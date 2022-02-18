Skip to main content
Charges: Man breaks into St. Paul home, rapes 14-year-old

Charges: Man breaks into St. Paul home, rapes 14-year-old

He'd been charged in connection with a suspected auto theft about a week prior.

Ramsey County Jail

He'd been charged in connection with a suspected auto theft about a week prior.

A St. Paul man is accused of breaking into a home and raping a 14-year-old who was in bed.

Miguel Huerta, 47, was charged in Ramsey County District Court Tuesday with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree burglary. Prosecutors say that around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Huerta entered a St. Paul home through a door that wouldn't lock properly and raped a 14-year-old who had been sleeping in the living room.

The victim, according to the charges, said she woke up, saw a man she didn't recognize, but believed it was a friend of a family member — only for Huerta to grab her legs, pull her toward him and sexually assault her.

The teen's mother and her mother's boyfriend then came into the room and noticed Huerta hiding under the blankets, the charges state, at which point her mother hit Huerta and yelled at him. The victim's uncle had also just gotten home and said he saw a naked man in bed with his niece, so pulled the man away and punched him, according to the complaint.

Huerta ran off, and police were able to track him via footprints in the snow. They found him wearing nothing but sweatpants, lying under a pine tree in a backyard about five blocks away, the charges allege.

In an interview with police, Huerta admitted to the sexual assault but said he didn't know the victim was a girl because the lights were off, the charges allege. 

The family said it does not know Huerta.

Huerta has two additional active criminal cases against him, neither of them for violent offenses.

He'd been arrested Feb. 3 in connection with a St. Paul auto theft, for which he was charged a few days later with receiving stolen property. He'd been released from Ramsey County Jail on his own recognizance on Feb. 4 in connection with that case.

And on Aug. 5, 2019, Huerta was charged with first-degree burglary and theft of a motor vehicle tied to two incidents in Shoreview. In one, he's said to have broken into an occupied home, stole some items, then left when he realized someone was there. He's also accused of stealing a restaurant owner's car. Huerta has made various court appearances since then, but in January of 2020 was found incompetent — meaning the case couldn't progress until the court found him competent to proceed.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

He missed a hearing in December of 2021 and was arrested on a warrant on Jan. 6, 2022. That same day, the court ordered another competency examination, but did not find "the requisite need for [his] confinement" during the exam. Huerta was released from Ramsey County Jail that day, with conditions, including that he remain law-abiding and stay in touch with supervisors.

Huerta was arrested Feb. 14 in connection with the rape allegations, and remains in jail as of Feb. 17. The court has again ordered a competency examination, though signaled he needs to remain confined in the meantime.

Huerta's next hearing is set for April 6. 

Next Up

Huerta, Miguel
MN News

Charges: Man breaks into St. Paul home, rapes 14-year-old

He'd been charged in connection with a suspected auto theft about a week prior.

Roseville carjacking suspects
MN News

Police trying to ID two suspects in Rosedale Center carjackings

Two separate carjackings occurred within two days in the parking lot of Rosedale Center.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

16-year-old airlifted after nighttime snowmobile crash

He was riding with family when he drove off into the woods.

Amir Locke no-knock warrant
MN News

ACLU calls for MPD officer who fatally shot Amir Locke to be fired

The NAACP has also called for the officer, who has been identified as SWAT Officer Mark Hanneman, to be fired.

police lights
MN News

Rideshare driver shot, SUV stolen in apparent carjacking in St. Paul

The victim is in critical condition but expected to survive.

Screen Shot 2022-02-12 at 8.38.31 AM
MN Sports

After in-game attack, Duluth schools to set 'sportsmanship expectations'

There will be a list of specific consequences for unsportsmanlike conduct, the district said.

Jim Hagedorn
MN News

Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn has died

He has represented Minnesota's First Congressional District since 2019.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Friday to see high winds, brief but heavy snow, flash freeze in MN

It's not going to be a pleasant day.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed by wrong-way driver in crash that closed eastbound I-394

The motorist drove the wrong way for miles before crashing near Ridgedale Center.

Screen Shot 2022-02-17 at 4.19.29 PM
MN Vikings

New Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell talks building a system around Kirk Cousins

O'Connell made his first press conference appearance as Vikings head coach Thursday.

hiking path woods forest pexels
Outdoors

Minnesota State Parks: The free admission days for 2022

The DNR offers 4 Free Park Days every year.

blizzard, snow
MN Weather

Models hinting that big snow is possible in MN next week

The Twin Cities hasn't seen more than 3.7 inches fall in a single storm since Dec. 11.

Related

st paul police cook ave homicide - twitter - nov. 10 2021
MN News

St. Paul man charged with murder for gruesome killing of his mother

The charges say officers arrived to the scene and found the suspect covered in blood.

MN News

Charges: Minneapolis man accused of raping Tinder date

Charges were filed Feb. 28 in connection to a June 2018 incident.

police tape
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man died days after punch to the face

He'd asked the suspect to move items blocking the hallway in an apartment building, charges state.

Kjellberg booking photo crop
MN News

Charges: Parking dispute, scuffle preceded fatal stabbing

The suspect said he was upset about neighbors and their friends regularly parking on his property.

Bell Ramsey Co. Jan 22 - crop
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot mother of his child during argument

Officers found her on the ground outside the couple's home.

Spearmint Rhino
MN News

Charge: Chaska man raped woman at Minneapolis strip club

A nationwide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

MN News

Charges: Twin Cities McDonald's manager raped employee, 14

The 24-year-old Maple Grove manager has been charged with 5 crimes.

big discount liquor
MN News

Charges: Liquor store shoplifter shot customer who tried to stop him

The suspect used the victim's own gun in the shooting, charges say.