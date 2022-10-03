Skip to main content
Charges: Man carjacked father, daughter as they loaded groceries outside Cub

The father grappled with the suspect after he had pointed a gun at his daughter.

The father grappled with the suspect after he had pointed a gun at his daughter.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with a carjacking outside a Cub Foods in Blaine during which he fired off a gunshot while grappling with an older man who was protecting his daughter.

Justin Kittleson, 20, of Coon Rapids, was identified on Thursday, Sept. 29, has been charged with aggravated robbery and assault over the incident outside the grocery store at Northtown Mall on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Blaine Police Department allege that Kittleson followed a 40-year-old woman and her 62-year-old father out of the store and confronted them as they loaded groceries into their car.

In a criminal complaint, the daughter says she had been concerned about Kittleson's "demeanor and appearance" as he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt that was "pulled tight" and a black mask.

As they loaded groceries, Kittleson allegedly "grabbed her, spun her around" and pointed a gun in her face.

Her father, Randall Wyatt, told WCCO that Kittleson then fired a shot in the air "to let us know he's serious," but Wyatt jumped on Kittleson, wrestling him to the ground in an attempt to protect his daughter.

Cub Foods carjacking suspect

Kittleson then closed the trunk and fled in their car.

The release of surveillance images of Kittleson led to multiple tips to police, with authorities able to identify him and search his home, where they found the exact hoodie that the suspect was wearing during the carjacking.

They also found two guns – one of which was an unserialized ghost gun – as well as a "significant quantity of narcotics."

