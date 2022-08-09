Skip to main content
Charges: Man caused Burnsville building fire because girlfriend was late home from work

Charges: Man caused Burnsville building fire because girlfriend was late home from work

The alleged arson fire displaced around 50 residents.

Jourdan Murray-Thigpen. Courtesy of Dakota County Jail.

The alleged arson fire displaced around 50 residents.

Prosecutors in Dakota County allege a Brooklyn Center man doused his girlfriend in rubbing alcohol during an argument inside her Burnsville apartment Saturday before setting fire to the building, displacing around 50 households and killing a cat. 

The blaze erupted at the five-story Parkvue Flats Apartments at 1501 Burnsville Parkway just before 9 a.m. 

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Jourdan Murray-Thigpen, 27, with one count of first-degree arson, one count of second-degree arson and one count of threats of violence with intent to terrorize.

According to the criminal complaint, Murray-Thigpen's girlfriend told investigators she'd returned to her apartment after working an overnight shift and found Murray-Thigpen sitting in a chair, facing the door and waiting for her. 

Murray-Thigpen began yelling, she told investigators, and demanded to know why she had arrived home later than normal.

The woman said she'd only arrived home 10 minutes later than normal and went into her bedroom to go to sleep after Murray-Thigpen yelled at her, charges state. 

When she laid down to go to sleep, Murray-Thigpen began dousing the her and the bedroom with rubbing alcohol, charges state. He then flicked a lighter several times and made threats to kill the woman and himself by burning down the apartment. 

The woman told investigators Murray-Thigpen pushed her against the wall by her neck and hit her repeatedly when she stood up and said she would call the police. 

He then allegedly took her phone and left the bedroom and began yelling at other tenants of the apartment unit, declaring that there was going to be a fire and telling them to leave. 

The woman told police she ran at this point and went to a family member's apartment in a neighboring building. 

The other residents of the apartment, who Murray-Thigpen yelled at, told investigators they'd opened the bedroom door about 10 minutes later and discovered several fires already burning in the apartment. 

Two of the residents attempted to extinguish the flames, according to charges, but the fire had grown too large and all evacuated. 

Investigators at the scene after the fire noted the majority of the unit had been "completely burned," charges state. A dead kitten was found underneath the sofa. 

Later in the afternoon, officers discovered Murray-Thigpen's girlfriend's vehicle on fire in the parking lot. 

"Fire investigators opined that the fire may have been lit earlier in the day, but because the doors and windows were closed, there was not enough oxygen to ignite the fire immediately," charges state. "It likely took a significant amount of time for the fire to get large enough to ignite other items in the car." 

Charges also allege Murray-Thigpen sent text messages to emergency dispatchers regarding the fire. 

"Send fire department to 1501 Burnsville Parkway I left my cats there f*** the humans," the message stated. A later message read, "no I left I'll turn myself in at a later date I started the fire." 

Officers arrested Murray-Thigpen in Minneapolis and he remains in-custody at the Dakota County Jail. 

 The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years, 10 years and 5 years in prison, respectively. 

Next Up

Ambulance Hennepin Healthcare
MN News

Boy, 14, critical after accidental shooting at Minneapolis apartment

Police say the shooting happened during a gathering at an apartment.

Screen Shot 2022-08-09 at 3.25.49 PM
MN News

Charges: Man caused Burnsville building fire because girlfriend was late

The alleged arson fire displaced around 50 residents.

Famous dave granite city
MN Business

Famous Dave's, Granite City owner sold for $200 million

The owner of Famous Dave's, BBQ Holdings, is based in Minnetonka.

Alanna McLean
MN News

Appeal to find missing northern Minnesota woman

Alanna McLean was last seen this past weekend.

drinking water
MN News

Water safe to use again in small area of Maplewood, St. Paul

A boil water advisory was lifted on Tuesday.

image
MN Health

Minnesota reaches 55 confirmed cases of monkeypox

Nearly 9,000 cases have been confirmed nationwide.

derek chauvin
MN News

$1.45M payout for correctional officers prevented from guarding Derek Chauvin

The officers were reportedly ordered to avoid Derek Chauvin while he was in jail.

DSD_6142
MN News

Palm Springs residents: Divert the Mississippi to solve our drought problems

Should the southwest have some of the Mississippi River?

Image from iOS (10)
MN Lifestyle

Minneapolis tries to spruce up street barriers with motivational messages

Police said the barriers will be in place through the beginning of the fall.

BearTracks3
MN Travel

MnDOT debuts driverless shuttle in White Bear Lake

This is one of several self-driving pilot programs MnDOT is working on.

voting, elections
MN News

LIVE UPDATES: Minnesota primary election 2022 results

The latest as the results come in.

snow
MN Weather

Farmer almanacs release their 2022-23 winter forecasts for MN

November is right around the corner and one of the almanacs figures it'll be a cold and snowy month.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-08-06 at 6.16.49 PM
MN News

Fire sparks evacuation from apartment building, man arrested for arson

Police and fire crews responded to the fire just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 2.10.38 PM
MN News

Second man charged in shootout that killed Apple Valley woman in her driveway

The victim's son and ex-boyfriend are both in custody.

Caribou Grill
MN News

Charges: Owner started restaurant on fire with customers still inside

The owner has been charged with first-degree arson and insurance fraud.

Ricky Eloy Ramirez
MN News

Texas man not guilty of murder at Burnsville hotel due to mental illness

Ricky Eloy Ramirez was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Sheldon Jeremy Williams in July.

police lights
MN News

2 bodies 'deceased for some time' found in Burnsville apartment

The bodies were found Tuesday as police conducted a welfare check.

Screen Shot 2022-03-26 at 11.08.59 AM
MN News

Cause of fire that destroyed Waterville bar remains unknown

The fire destroyed the Funky Munky Bar and damaged several other properties.

denny dempsey
MN News

Minneapolis man charged in October crash that killed Burnsville priest

A warrant has been issued for the driver's arrest.

Screen Shot 2019-11-21 at 8.48.14 AM
MN News

Fire crews rescue residents from suspected arson fire in St. Paul

Seventeen residents, including three children, have been displaced.