Charges: Man caused Burnsville building fire because girlfriend was late

Prosecutors in Dakota County allege a Brooklyn Center man doused his girlfriend in rubbing alcohol during an argument inside her Burnsville apartment Saturday before setting fire to the building, displacing around 50 households and killing a cat.

The blaze erupted at the five-story Parkvue Flats Apartments at 1501 Burnsville Parkway just before 9 a.m.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Jourdan Murray-Thigpen, 27, with one count of first-degree arson, one count of second-degree arson and one count of threats of violence with intent to terrorize.

According to the criminal complaint, Murray-Thigpen's girlfriend told investigators she'd returned to her apartment after working an overnight shift and found Murray-Thigpen sitting in a chair, facing the door and waiting for her.

Murray-Thigpen began yelling, she told investigators, and demanded to know why she had arrived home later than normal.

The woman said she'd only arrived home 10 minutes later than normal and went into her bedroom to go to sleep after Murray-Thigpen yelled at her, charges state.

When she laid down to go to sleep, Murray-Thigpen began dousing the her and the bedroom with rubbing alcohol, charges state. He then flicked a lighter several times and made threats to kill the woman and himself by burning down the apartment.

The woman told investigators Murray-Thigpen pushed her against the wall by her neck and hit her repeatedly when she stood up and said she would call the police.

He then allegedly took her phone and left the bedroom and began yelling at other tenants of the apartment unit, declaring that there was going to be a fire and telling them to leave.

The woman told police she ran at this point and went to a family member's apartment in a neighboring building.

The other residents of the apartment, who Murray-Thigpen yelled at, told investigators they'd opened the bedroom door about 10 minutes later and discovered several fires already burning in the apartment.

Two of the residents attempted to extinguish the flames, according to charges, but the fire had grown too large and all evacuated.

Investigators at the scene after the fire noted the majority of the unit had been "completely burned," charges state. A dead kitten was found underneath the sofa.

Later in the afternoon, officers discovered Murray-Thigpen's girlfriend's vehicle on fire in the parking lot.

"Fire investigators opined that the fire may have been lit earlier in the day, but because the doors and windows were closed, there was not enough oxygen to ignite the fire immediately," charges state. "It likely took a significant amount of time for the fire to get large enough to ignite other items in the car."

Charges also allege Murray-Thigpen sent text messages to emergency dispatchers regarding the fire.

"Send fire department to 1501 Burnsville Parkway I left my cats there f*** the humans," the message stated. A later message read, "no I left I'll turn myself in at a later date I started the fire."

Officers arrested Murray-Thigpen in Minneapolis and he remains in-custody at the Dakota County Jail.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years, 10 years and 5 years in prison, respectively.