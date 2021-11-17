Charges: Man created fake sexual profiles of MN college student

Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Charges: Man created fake sexual profiles of Minnesota college student
He's charged with cyberstalking.
Tony Webster, Flickr

A Chinese national going to school in California is accused of harassing and cyberstalking a Minnesota college student. 

Ki Cheung Yau, 27, was charged in federal court with one count of cyberstalking, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota announced Wednesday. 

Yau, since Jan. 4, 2020, allegedly created multiple online accounts on different websites, such as social media, dating websites and porn websites, using the victim's name and photos while providing identifying information.

He posed as the victim, portraying her as a woman interested in submissive sexual relationships with strangers. Yau used these accounts to communicate with others and advertise for violent sexual encounters, charges said. 

Prosecutors allege on at least two separate occasions in August 2020, a man went to the victim's home and asked for her by name, presumably because he was meeting the victim for a sexual encounter. 

In February 2021, the victim discovered multiple social media profiles had been created using her name and likeness, including on Instagram, Facebook, dating sites, sex-focused sites and more. 

The U.S. Attorney's Office says that because of Yau's stalking and harassment, numerous men have contacted the victim and she has been forced to move and change her phone number. 

The victim made a "series of reports" to the St. Paul Police Department and the Internet Crime Complaint Center starting January 2021 regarding an unknown person using her name, likeness and personal information. 

As a result of Yau's actions, the victim said she experienced fear and emotional distress, felt unsafe at home and school, and has been forced to change her email address, has had to move, and frequently searches on the internet in an attempt to find any accounts purporting to be hers. 

She also continues to receive contacts from men she doesn't know, mainly on Snapchat. 

The St. Paul Police Department and the FBI investigated the case. 

