Charges: Man doused victim in gasoline, set him ablaze in Brooklyn Center

A man has been charged with allegedly doused a victim in gasoline and setting him ablaze in Brooklyn Center.

Charles Medgar Hall, 59, allegedly walked into the victim's home on the 7000 block of Perry Avenue N. and committed the assault after they had argued on Dec. 1.

The victim is currently intubated and in a medically-induced coma as of Wednesday. He's considered to be in "critical condition" and his prognosis is unknown at this time.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim's skin "appeared to be melting off his chest, stomach, face and hands" when police responded to the 911 call. After he became incoherent, he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Hall's son told police Hall and the victim reportedly got into a fight earlier that day at their home. He said the victim called his father, saying he was going to "smack the s***" out of him.

Hall later asked his son if he could borrow his car, and he drove to a nearby gas station to fill a "Big Gulp cup" with gasoline.

Hall's son and the victim left the house for about two-and-a-half hours. When they returned, they found Hall at the home. According to the complaint, Hall told his son "to move" and tossed the liquid at the victim, ultimately setting him on fire with a butane torch.

Court records show Hall has an active warrant for failing to appear in court in June, for a February 2020 incident where Hall is charged with two counts of theft after he allegedly stole tools from a Home Depot.

Hall is charged via a warrant with first-degree assault causing great bodily harm in this case. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and/or up to a $30,000 fine.