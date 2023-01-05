Skip to main content
Charges: Man fatally beat girlfriend with toilet paper rack in front of child

Jeremiah Quan Turner initially claimed his partner died from injuries in a car crash.

A Minneapolis man is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, whom he's accused of fatally beating with a toilet paper rack in front of one of her children at her Medina home.

A criminal complaint against Jeremiah Quan Turner, 25, says police and paramedics were called to the home at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 and found the 27-year-old woman unconscious with "numerous bruises on her body." She later died at a nearby hospital.

Turner initially claimed to paramedics that his girlfriend had suffered her injuries in a car crash, but no such evidence supported the claim. Police found a bloodied toilet paper rack and blood spatter in the woman's bedroom.

The victim's two children were home at the time and told police that Turner and their mother had come home in the early morning hours, and Turner told one of them to go to their room.

The older of the children said that her mother was injured and "bleeding" when they arrived home, and that Turner had taken her phone away from her. 

The child witnessed her mother being beaten by Turner with the toilet paper rack and her mother crying and repeatedly saying "stop."

According to the older child, Turner would typically "grab things when he's angry."

Despite Turner's claims they had been in a car accident, police found two vehicles at the home undamaged.

Officers found the toilet paper rack broken with blood on it. It was later determined by the medical examiner the victim died from multiple blunt force trauma.

Turner is charged with second-degree murder in the case. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison. He made his initial appearance in court Wednesday afternoon.

Court records show Turner has been convicted of with disorderly conduct, criminal sexual conduct involving a minor and domestic assault.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

