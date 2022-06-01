Charges: Man fatally shot his housemate in the head

Skip to main content
The suspect, 32-year-old Cody Vernon Kolstad, has been charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Brian Daniel Stoeckel.

A man has been charged with fatally shooting his housemate in the head at their home in Morristown, Minnesota.

The Rice County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of the early Tuesday morning shooting as 41-year-old Brian Daniel Stoeckel.

The suspect, 32-year-old Cody Vernon Kolstad, has been charged with second-degree murder.

The sheriff's office responded to a disturbance to a house on the 100 block of 2nd Street Southeast at about 12:41 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies then met Kolstad, who claimed a man inside the home, later identified as Stoeckel, was "badly injured."

The criminal complaint states that Kolstad told deputies that he had shot Stoeckel in the head. He alerted police on the phone, saying "he's dead" and "bring the coroner."

Stoeckel was found on his bed with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities found another shotgun hole in the wall.

Kolstad told police he was "told by another person either he or Stoeckel needed to die by midnight." He also stated he had been "taking lots of drugs" recently but claimed he was sober when talking to police. Kolstad told police he felt like he should die, and when he was asked why, he responded "because I took a life."

A bail hearing is set for Thursday morning. Kolstad currently is in custody at the Rice County Jail.

Kolstad has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2008, with a majority of his offenses relating to driving under the influence. 

