Skip to main content
Charges: Man fatally shot person who slapped him during argument

Charges: Man fatally shot person who slapped him during argument

Dedric Maurice Willis, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Tony Webster, Wikimedia

Dedric Maurice Willis, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder.

A north Minneapolis man is facing murder charges after he fatally shot a man who slapped him during an argument, court documents say.

Dedric Maurice Willis, 26, faces second-degree murder charges for the killing of 37-year-old Theodore Collins.

The shooting was reported at about 8:30 a.m. on April 29. Minneapolis Police officers were sent to a home on the 2400 block of Emerson Avenue North. Outside, they found Collins suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Witnesses advised officers that Collins had come to the home that day and confronted the mother of his children about an issue involving their child. When Collins arrived, Willis and the woman were seen outside arguing.

Collins and Willis then got into an argument, eventually escalating to the point that Collins slapped Willis in the face. According to the complaint, Willis then took out a handgun and shot Collins with a single shot.

Collins died at North Memorial Medical Center that same morning.

Two women then pulled up in an SUV, and one woman, later identified to be Collins' girlfriend, exited the vehicle with a handgun and fired shots at Willis as he fled the scene.

Police found Willis soon after. Willis told officers after he was detained that he was using "self-defense" after he was slapped in the face. 

Willis is currently in custody with bond set at $1 million. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot person who slapped him during argument

Dedric Maurice Willis, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder.

805 Central Ave. NW
MN Property

In Faribault, a pre-Civil War home's fate rests at auction

Rice County is looking for someone to save the historic building.

Keith Ellison
MN News

Minnesota AG calls for full cancelation of federal student loan debt

Keith Ellison joins an attorneys general coalition that is urging President Joe Biden to cancel all publicly held debts for student borrowers.

15642868641_2824681257_k
MN News

Pilot crashes plane on approach to runway in Mankato

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

covid
MN Coronavirus

New omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 confirmed in Minnesota

Here's what we know so far about BA.2.12.1.

Pro choice rally
MN News

Without Roe, where do abortion rights stand in Minnesota?

A Minnesota law professor explains state abortion protections and the political scenario that could lead to a repeal.

Bally Sports North
MN Sports

Bally Sports streaming service launching for $20 per month

It sounds like it could nationwide in the fall.

HomicideInvestigationSPPD
MN News

Man with gunshot wound dies at hospital in St. Paul's 15th homicide this year

The man, noted to be in his 20s, was found inside a home in the Frogtown neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, May 4

More than 2,500 new cases in today's report.

St. Paul park photo
Minnesota Life

St. Paul tops Minneapolis, both top 5 overall parks systems in US

St. Paul ranked second overall, while Minneapolis came in fifth, according to the latest rankings by the nonprofit Trust for Public Land.

Jeremy Ellison
MN News

St. Paul's interim police chief announced

Mayor Carter's pick for interim chief doesn't plan to seek the permanent job.

279624865_361466729354449_6884918740408703821_n
MN News

North Dakota river towns bracing for possible dam failure

The National Guard is using Black Hawk helicopters in the flood protection effort.

Related

Mohamed Mohamud Farah
MN News

Charges: Minneapolis man shot another man to avenge his brother's death

The suspect fatally shot a 36-year-old St. Paul man in an auto body shop on March 30, charges state.

gabriel cruz
MN News

Charges: Drug deal goes bad as Bloomington man kills Burnsville man

Gabriel Cruz was meeting up with Bryant Lutgens to buy methamphetamines when he fatally shot him and took off with his belongings, charges state.

Hennepin County Jail
MN News

Attempted murder charge for Crystal man who shot Brooklyn Park cop

Tyrice Laws was charged Monday with first-degree attempted murder, among other charges.

Screen Shot 2022-04-18 at 3.17.28 PM
MN News

Dad charged after boy fatally shot by his brother, who found gun under pillow

Brandon Lee Mayberry is charged via warrant with second-degree manslaughter.

court gavel
MN News

Brooklyn Park man charged in July fatal drive-by shooting

Another Brooklyn Park man was also charged with murder in connection to a separate incident.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man fatally shot in north Minneapolis early Thanksgiving morning

A man in his 20s was fatally shot.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Woman charged over alleged role in deadly Minneapolis apartment shooting

The victim was shot after allegedly assaulting a woman inside the apartment.

Bell Ramsey Co. Jan 22 - crop
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot mother of his child during argument

Officers found her on the ground outside the couple's home.