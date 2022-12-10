Charges: Man fatally shot woman during argument over marijuana

A 23-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot a woman during an argument over marijuana.

Clifton Dawayne Latimore Ingram was was charged with second degree murder on Friday, following the shooting at an apartment on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North in the Near North neighborhood, which was reported at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.

At the scene, officers heard a witness yelling for help from one of the apartments. Upon entering, they found a woman in her 20s lying unconscious on the floor of the living room with a large amount of blood pooling near her head, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The witness identified herself as the victim’s roommate. She said the two had Ingram over to the apartment, and Ingram and the victim had gotten into an argument over him having marijuana on her table.

According to the witness, Ingram then took out a revolver and shot the victim in her chest. He stepped forward before shooting again. Ingram then fled the apartment on foot, which was caught on video surveillance.

Officers learned that Ingram lived on the 300 block of 28th Avenue North in Minneapolis, where he was later arrested. Officers also found a revolver in Ingram’s bedroom.

The revolver had two spent cartridges, supporting the witness’s story, according to the complaint.

Following his arrest, Ingram admitted to being at the victim’s apartment the day she was shot.