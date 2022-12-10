Skip to main content
Charges: Man fatally shot woman during argument over marijuana

Charges: Man fatally shot woman during argument over marijuana

Clifton Dawayne Latimore Ingram allegedly shot a woman during an argument over marijuana.

Tony Webster, Wikimedia

Clifton Dawayne Latimore Ingram allegedly shot a woman during an argument over marijuana.

A 23-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot a woman during an argument over marijuana.

Clifton Dawayne Latimore Ingram was was charged with second degree murder on Friday, following the shooting at an apartment on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North in the Near North neighborhood, which was reported at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.

At the scene, officers heard a witness yelling for help from one of the apartments. Upon entering, they found a woman in her 20s lying unconscious on the floor of the living room with a large amount of blood pooling near her head, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The witness identified herself as the victim’s roommate. She said the two had Ingram over to the apartment, and Ingram and the victim had gotten into an argument over him having marijuana on her table.

According to the witness, Ingram then took out a revolver and shot the victim in her chest. He stepped forward before shooting again. Ingram then fled the apartment on foot, which was caught on video surveillance.

Officers learned that Ingram lived on the 300 block of 28th Avenue North in Minneapolis, where he was later arrested. Officers also found a revolver in Ingram’s bedroom.

The revolver had two spent cartridges, supporting the witness’s story, according to the complaint.

Following his arrest, Ingram admitted to being at the victim’s apartment the day she was shot.

Next Up

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot woman during argument over marijuana

Clifton Dawayne Latimore Ingram allegedly shot a woman during an argument over marijuana.

painting-gc5151213d_1280
TV, Movies and The Arts

New Minneapolis art gallery seeking submissions for first online-only exhibition

By making the art available to view and buy online, 119 North Weatherly Art Gallery hopes to create new opportunities for local artists.

Screen Shot 2022-12-10 at 9.08.00 AM
MN Food & Drink

Spyhouse Coffee Roasters to open first location outside Twin Cities

The company's seventh location will be in Rochester.

Snow covering cars in Twin Cities
MN Weather

Winter storm with 'impressive' snow potential still on track for MN

The question remains if the Twin Cities gets hard.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall highway driving traffic - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 2
MN Weather

Twin Cities under winter weather advisory Saturday morning

Intermittent snow and ice accumulations will make road conditions difficult.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Minneapolis teen charged in carjacking, chase that left 2 dead

Two 16-year-olds died when the SUV they crashed in was split in half.

BasswoodMug
MN News

Minnesota woman who pointed gun at officer sentenced to 10 years in prison

The sheriff's deputy shot the woman multiple times in the incident.

TiresRoadForestLake
MN News

Who left tires all over the road in Forest Lake?

Authorities said they would "love to chat" with the people responsible.

AlexanderKueng
MN News

Ex-cop Kueng sentenced to 3½ years in prison in killing of George Floyd

Kueng pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in October.

MinneapolisChildGoFundMe
MN News

Effort to support flu-stricken boy who spent his birthday on ventilator

The 10-year-old has been on a ventilator after complications followed.

nbm-conus-ncentus-total_snow_10to1-1170400
MN Weather

What's the latest on next week's major snowstorm system?

The storm is coming. It's just a matter of where the biggest snow totals occur.

unsplash school bus
MN News

School bus carrying 11 students in collision with pickup truck

No students were injured in the collision.

Related

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot person who slapped him during argument

Dedric Maurice Willis, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Woman charged over alleged role in deadly Minneapolis apartment shooting

The victim was shot after allegedly assaulting a woman inside the apartment.

court gavel
MN News

Brooklyn Park man charged in July fatal drive-by shooting

Another Brooklyn Park man was also charged with murder in connection to a separate incident.

Screen Shot 2022-10-24 at 1.54.25 PM
MN News

Charges: Princeton man shot longtime neighbor during argument

The suspect and victim have lived in adjoining apartments for over a decade.

Facebook - Tiffany Monique Walker
MN News

Charges: Man panicked after shooting woman, dumped her body in alley

Tiffany Monique Walker was found dead the morning of Aug. 11.

MN News

Woman shot dead on Thanksgiving Day in north Minneapolis

The woman was in grave condition when police arrived at the scene.

Michelle missing outing
MN News

Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder of Outing woman

Joshua Emil Karjala's sentencing is set for June.

Screen Shot 2021-11-27 at 9.03.06 AM
MN News

Charges: Man shot Uber Eats driver making a delivery in Cottage Grove

Otis Donnell Shipp was charged with second-degree attempted murder after turning himself in on Wednesday.