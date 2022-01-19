Charges: Man kidnapped woman, sexually assaulted her at gunpoint

Skip to main content
Charges: Man kidnapped woman at gas station, sexually assaulted her at gunpoint

The suspect faces three separate felony charges.

Criminal charges filed this week allege a 37-year-old kidnapped a woman at a Minneapolis gas station then sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

Carl S. Williams faces felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree aggravated robbery and kidnapping in connection with the Jan. 14 incident. 

The woman victim told investigators she was filling up her tank at the BP gas station on the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South in Minneapolis when a man in a three-hole ski mask — Williams, according to the charges — approached with a gun.

The complaint says Williams ordered her into the passenger seat, then drove around for about 10 minutes with the gun pointed at the woman's back. He also demanded her purse, so she gave him her debit card, the charges say.

Williams took the car to a residential block about a mile away then, while still in the vehicle, exposed himself and sexually assaulted the woman at gunpoint, the charges allege.

The woman, as this was happening, took a stun gun from her pocket and tried to use it. It failed, but allowed her to escape — she ran down the street, where a nearby homeowner let her in and called police, the complaint says.

Williams drove off. The woman's vehicle was found abandoned, still running, in a nearby alley, authorities say.

Not long after, officers were called to the area of the BP on reports of a person matching Williams' description trying to carjack people. A nearby citizen also said someone in a three-hole ski mask was lurking near the station's gas pumps, according to the complaint.

Officers arrested Williams there. In his pocket, they found the victim's debit card, the charges state. Beneath a nearby truck that had Williams' footprints leading to it, they discovered a weapon — later confirmed to be a BB gun — matching the description offered by the victim, according to the criminal complaint.

Results of DNA tests are pending.

Williams was booked into Hennepin County Jail at 5:47 p.m. Friday. He had a first court appearance Wednesday, with a hearing set for Feb. 22.

