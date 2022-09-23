Charges: Man kidnapped woman at gunpoint, forced her to withdraw $1,500

A 56-year-old Twin Cities man is accused of robbing and kidnapping a woman at gunpoint in an Arden Hills parking garage last week.

Prosecutors in Ramsey County on Friday charged Raphael R. Nunn, who’d been residing in Minneapolis, with first-degree aggravated robbery and one count of kidnapping in connection with the Sept. 13 incident.

According to the charges, Nunn allegedly approached the woman as she exited her vehicle in the underground garage at 3900 Northwoods Drive around 7:30 a.m. He was displaying a black handgun and wearing a dark baseball cap, jacket, mask and gloves.

The woman grabbed the barrel of the gun, but Nunn allegedly pushed her to the ground and forced her back into the vehicle at gunpoint.

According to the criminal complaint, Nunn then ordered the woman to drive to the ATMs at Wells Fargo in the Seward neighborhood of Minneapolis, on East Franklin Avenue.

Once there, he allegedly forced her to withdraw $1,000 from her debit card.

“When she had exceeded her limit, he ordered her to call her bank and get a pin to withdraw cash with her credit card,” charges state, adding she was forced to hand over an additional $500 from her credit card account and $30 from her wallet.

Nunn then allegedly ordered the woman to drive to nearby Matthews Park, where he instructed the woman to leave her phone and key fob in the vehicle while he drove to the other side of the park.

Nunn told her she could retrieve her vehicle after he leaves, according to charges. The woman walked back to her vehicle, found it unoccupied and called police.

Police identified Nunn using surveillance cameras and his probation officer confirmed the identification.

In an interview with investigators, Nunn allegedly claimed he was at a friend’s house in Uptown at the time of the incident, but could not provide a name or address.

“When confronted with surveillance images of him, Nunn sighed,” charges state, but Nunn denied pulling out his gun or pointing it at anyone.

While searching a Minneapolis residence where Nunn had been staying, investigators recovered the clothing worn during the incident and a black revolver-style handgun, according to charges.

Nunn has 61 prior felony convictions dating back to 1983, according to court records.

His last felony conviction dates back to 2001 when he was convicted of 13 counts of felony theft, 2 counts of fraud and 27 counts of forgery.