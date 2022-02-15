Skip to main content
Charges: Man killed girlfriend, ran naked from AmericInn hotel

A 31-year-old Mora man has been charged with two counts of second-degree intentional homicide after the body of his alleged girlfriend was found inside a Minnesota hotel room. 

According to the charges, Jackson D. Johnson is accused of killing 40-year-old Christeen Jo Massey, who was found dead Feb. 11 in the bathroom of a room at the AmericInn at 1877 Frontage Road, Mora.

Surveillance video revealed that Jackson and Massey checked into the hotel at 9:10 p.m. on Feb. 9. Massey was last seen on video placing items outside their room at about 1:14 a.m. on Feb. 11. She went back into the room, and from there no one else entered or exited the room, the criminal complaint says. 

At 2:45 a.m. the same day, deputies from the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office were alerted about a naked man running along Highway 65, not far from the AmericInn. That individual was believed to be Johnson, whose barefoot tracks – including some blood – led to a makeshift shelter in the woods that he and Massey were known to stay in. His tracks continued to a nearby trailer. 

Later that afternoon, after law enforcement learned about the body found in the hotel, they went back to the trailer and wound up in a stalemate with Johnson. Officers say they "clearly" heard Johnson say something about a "gun" and "loaded." 

A SWAT unit was called to the trailer just after 8 p.m., and at approximately 9:25 p.m. Johnson exited the trailer through a window and was arrested. The criminal complaint says Johnson was nude, covered in a blanket and holding a knife. 

Massey was found in the hotel room with a bag over her head, with the room appearing to be the scene of a "disturbance." There was blood on the wall and the screen on the second-floor window was pushed out, with barefoot tracks in the snow on the ground below. 

The medical examiner determined that Massey died from asphyxiation "with evidence of manual strangulation and assault." 

