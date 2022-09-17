Skip to main content
Charges: Man killed his 93-year-old grandmother with hatchet

The 42-year-old has been charged with murder.

Kanabec County Jail

A 42-year-old man brutally killed his 93-year-old grandmother using a hatchet, according to murder charges filed on Friday.

Dustin Tinklenberg was arrested for the murder of Stella Anderson, who was found dead at her home at 1386 Highway 23 in Ogilvie by her daughter on Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint, Anderson died from horrific sharp force injuries, with an autopsy determining she sustained seven cuts to her head from a tomahawk type hatchet.

An investigation by police found that the hatchet was commonly seen in the possession of Tinklenberg, who on one occasion in early 2021 slammed it into the bar at Fat Jack's in Bock, Minnesota, following a dispute with an employee.

One of Anderson's great-grandchildren told police that she and a sibling had gone to Anderson's home on the evening Monday, Sept. 12, to get something from a camper on her property, and says she heard shouting coming from inside.

A short time later, she saw Tinklenberg standing on the deck of the house, noting he "seemed to be upset, his fists were closed/clenched and that he was looking over the deck yelling at something."

Tinklenberg was found near the home of a former partner and was arrested.

When interviewed, he said he was "emotional" and claimed he had been sexually assaulted by his grandmother when he was a young child, and that she continues to take advantage of him.

He also said he believes that drones are following around, and claimed he'd had surgeries performed on him that he didn't remember taking place.

"Tinklenberg then proceeded to lift up his shirt to show them the scars – no scarring was observed," the complaint says.

When told his grandmother had been found dead, he said that his grandmother "had somehow manipulated/altered the bacon he was eating ... so I lost it."

