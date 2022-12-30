Charges: Man kills woman at St. Paul home where son was shot days earlier

Prosecutors in Ramsey County allege a 40-year-old St. Paul man killed a woman at her Payne-Phalen neighborhood home because he was upset over their son being injured in a shooting the prior week.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office on Thursday charged Curtrez D. Johnson with second-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 19 shooting death of 40-year-old Lashonda Nix.

Johnson is accused of knocking on Nix's door in the 600 block of Cook Avenue East that evening and shooting her in the head when she pulled the shade aside to see who was there.

Charges state Nix and Johnson's 18-year-old son was shot in the face at the Cook Avenue home on Dec. 13.

The son has refused to discuss the shooting with police and he remained hospitalized as of Thursday, according to court documents.

Witnesses told investigators they believe Johnson killed Nix because he was upset about the shooting involving his son.

One witness had been with Nix a few days before the shooting when Johnson had knocked on the door, charges state. Nix told the witness not to answer.

Nix's other son told police Johnson had been sitting outside their house days before the shooting. He said they weren't having issues with anyone else.

That son was upstairs playing Uno and Jenga the night Nix was killed, according to the criminal complaint.

He told police he heard three loud bangs on the door and nobody responded when his mother repeatedly called out to ask "who is it?".

The son told investigators he was standing at the top of the stairs when his mother peeked through the curtain and was shot.

Charges state investigators used surveillance footage and cell phone data to confirm Johnson was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Johnson was arrested Tuesday while shopping with his mother at the Sunray Shopping Center.

In an interview with police, Johnson said that he drives past the house where his son was shot every day, but he denied killing Nix or hearing a gunshot while in the area that evening.

Court records show Johnson has previous felony convictions including multiple domestic assaults and first-degree criminal damage to property.