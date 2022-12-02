Skip to main content
Charges: Armed man made death threats at Minneapolis LGBTQ bar

Charges: Armed man made death threats at Minneapolis LGBTQ bar

The man allegedly used derogatory terms while threatening to kill someone.

Hennepin County Jail

The man allegedly used derogatory terms while threatening to kill someone.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with making threats at a Minneapolis LGBTQ bar, allegedly brandishing a gun during the incident.

Police said Conell Harris, of Minneapolis, was allegedly in possession of a stolen gun when he made threats with it at the 19 Bar, located in the Loring Park neighborhood, just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 28.

The incident happened eight days after a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs left five people dead. Reuters reported 25 others were injured in the shooting.

Charges state Harris pulled the gun out after he was asked to leave the premises after his "strange" behavior was reported by employees, with then Harris allegedly saying anti-gay slurs as he continued to make threats.

Police spoke with bar employees and customers who claimed Harris became upset after he was asked for his ID. 

19BarMpls

When a bartender told Harris to leave, he said: "I ain't going nowhere," and pulled out a .45-caliber pistol from his pocket, the charges say. He squared up to the bartender and made comments including "watch what the f*** you're saying" and "I'm going to f*** you up."

A customer at the bar reportedly got between the two to deescalate the situation. As he was leaving, Harris yelled profanities at the bartenders, with the use of a homophobic slur while threatening to kill one of them.

Police noted in the complaint that Harris resisted arrest when officers arrived after he went back inside the bar to play pool.

Harris has been charged with making threats of violence with reckless disregard of risk and illegal weapons possession. If convicted on both charges, he faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a $40,000 fine.

On Thursday, the United States Attorney's Office in Minnesota also added a federal illegal possession of a firearm charge against Harris after he had previously been convicted of felony-level crimes.

Court records show Harris has been previously convicted of robbery and burglary charges in 2009 and 2016, respectively. In addition, he also has been convicted of illegally possessing a firearm in 2013 and 2014.

Next Up

ConellHarris
MN News

Charges: Armed man made death threats at Minneapolis LGBTQ bar

The man allegedly used derogatory terms while threatening to kill someone.

image
MN Coronavirus

FDA pulls last COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment as new variants rise

A therapy used to treat more than 11,000 Minnesotans is no longer authorized amid a surge in the latest COVID-19 variants.

Austin Robert LeClaire
MN News

Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party

The 23-year-old victim is in critical condition as of Friday.

image
MN News

State announces $2.5M in grants for child care providers

Child care providers in roughly a dozen communities will receive funds to help grow the supply of affordable, quality child care.

image
MN News

Probe of Golden Valley police uncovers racism, alleged misconduct

One officer was terminated for alleged racist comments and violations of state law.

blowing snow
MN Weather

Blowing snow Friday in Minnesota; will it snow next week?

Winds could gust up to 50 mph Friday afternoon and night.

Deer hunting blaze orange
MN Lifestyle

To combat CWD, late-season deer hunting announced for 9 areas of MN

The special hunts will be held between Dec. 16 and 18.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID levels rising in wastewater; BQ.1 now dominant

BQ.1 is the new dominant subvariant in Twin Cities wastewater.

Screen Shot 2022-12-02 at 11.43.05 AM
MN News

Keith Ellison, other AGs settle with CarMax over recall disclosures

As part of the settlement, CarMax now must disclosure open recalls online and on the lot.

police lights squad car
MN News

Man kidnaps 2-year-old daughter in St. Paul, crashes after pursuit in Minneapolis

The incident involved both police departments in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

radio station, microphone
MN Music and Radio

What were the best performing Twin Cities radio stations in Oct-Nov. 2022?

The latest Nielsen ratings are in.

police lights
MN News

Boys aged 15, 16 arrested after shooting of teen in Woodbury

The victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Related

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified

The victim's wife had an order of protection out against the suspect.

WCCO building
MN News

Man who threw gun on WCCO roof charged with murder, manslaughter

The man originally lied and claimed someone else shot the victim.

Federal court house
MN News

Minnesota man who made 'graphic threats' towards senator indicted

The 35-year-old man admitted to leaving threats on an out-of-state senator's voicemail this summer.

DemetriusLottMugshotRamseyCoJ
MN News

Man charged in shootout that left one dead near Rice Street bar

Another 36-year-old man has also been arrested and charged in the same case.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Minneapolis 2-year-old identified in suspicious death case

The cause of death has not yet been revealed due to an ongoing investigation.

Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 12.35.25 PM
MN News

Minneapolis man gets 10 years for death threats against Hennepin Co. employees

Peter Robert Berry, 60, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

police lights squad car
MN News

Man kidnaps 2-year-old daughter in St. Paul, crashes after pursuit in Minneapolis

The incident involved both police departments in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

CartierAlexanderMug
MN News

Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America

The man was arrested last week and had a rifle on him.