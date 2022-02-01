Skip to main content
Charges: Man rammed stolen car into squad car, got stuck in snowbank

He's accused of trying to flee police.

Credit: Taber Andrew Bain, Flickr

A man from Becker is accused of stealing a car and ramming it into a squad car and garage door in an attempt to flee Minneapolis police on Monday. 

Ronald James Morris, 33, of Becker, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, first-degree damage to property, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle in connection to the Jan. 31 incident. 

According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police officers saw a driver slumped over and asleep in a Toyota Camry that had been reported stolen in Minneapolis. 

Police told Morris to get out of the car but he refused and instead shifted the car into gear, charges said. He attempted to flee police, moving the car backward and forward, hitting the police squad car "several times" and damaging a garage door. 

Morris then revved the car forward into a metal fence and got the car stuck in a snowbank, charges said. 

Officers got him out of the car and arrested him, the complaint says. Morris told police he sole the car. 

Morris is accused of doing more than $1,000 in damage to the squad car and between $1,900-$2,300 in damage to the garage door. 

The charges did not say where in Minneapolis nor what time this occurred but Morris was booked into jail at 1:51 a.m. on Jan. 31, jail records show.

Morris' criminal history includes charges of misdemeanor lurking in Robbinsdale in 2020 and charges related to drug possession in a Minneapolis park in 2019. Prior to Morris' arrest on Monday, there was a warrant out for his arrest in connection to the two prior cases, court records show. 

Morris appeared in court in connection to those cases on Tuesday and is set to appear in court related to the Jan. 31 incident on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

