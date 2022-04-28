Skip to main content
Charges: Man responds to shove by killing his brother in Minneapolis

A dispute during a move led to the deadly shooting.

The killing of a 29-year-old man in Minneapolis last weekend was done by his older brother, according to charges filed Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court. 

Anthony D. Light, 42, is charged with second-degree intentional murder for the shooting death of his brother, 29-year-old Darius Light on the 4100 block of Portland Avenue in south Minneapolis just before noon on Saturday, April 23. 

Darius D. Light was found approximately four blocks from where the shooting occurred. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where he died of a gunshot wound to the left side of his back. 

He was shot by his brother following a dispute while moving items from a home on the 4100 block of Portland Avenue. 

The criminal complaint says Darius Light and a second individual arrived at the home to load items into Light's vehicle. During the process, Anthony Light slapped the second individual, with Darius Light responding by pushing his older brother. 

Anthony Light then went inside the residence and returned with a gun. Witnesses say he fired about six shots at his younger brother, who was standing outside the passenger side of the second victim's car. Both got into the car and fled, ultimately stopping four books away near 41st Street and Park Avenue. 

Anthony Light remained at the house and was arrested. Police found a .22 caliber rifle in the back of a vehicle that he was seen going in and out of after the shooting, in addition to two rifle magazines inside the house. 

Light faces one count of intentional second-degree murder, one count of second-degree assault, and one count of felon in possession of a gun.

