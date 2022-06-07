Charges: Man robs multiple Twin Cities victims in fake PS5 sale setups

A 21-year-old man from Mississippi is facing multiple charges after he allegedly arranged to meet people to sell them a gaming console, and then robbed them at gunpoint in the Twin Cities.

Thailand Tyree Survillion has been charged with three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery, one count of attempted first-degree aggravated robbery, and three counts of threats of violence.

The incidents allegedly happened on four dates in May. Survillion is accused of setting up these meetings with people over Facebook Marketplace to sell a PlayStation 5 console, then robbed the victims when they met in person.

Survillion is also a suspect in an alleged armed robbery in Mississippi. He also was recently released from a hospital from a gunshot wound he suffered when he and another man exchanged gunfire another group of people during the daytime hours in downtown St. Paul.

PS5s have been in huge demand due to a global shortage of hardware components required to make them, which in turn has seen scalpers jump on the opportunity to sell the units for a larger markup, knowing that the demand for the product is high.

Four separate robberies

The first incident happened May 1 and involved an armed robbery at an Anoka apartment complex. Police learned that a victim arranged to buy a PS5 from a person on Facebook Messenger under the account name "Ty Keith." The agreement between the two was to exchange $550 for the console.

Police later discovered that the account "Ty Keith" belonged to Survillion.

The victim and his step-mother met with Survillion, who then pulled out a gun and threatened to kill them. The complaint says they were able to get away and call police.

Three days later, Survillion made another arrangement to make the same deal — this time for $700 — at another apartment complex in Anoka. Survillion and an unknown accomplice pulled guns out and demanded the victim's money. The victim ended up giving his money and left the scene.

On May 14, Survillion arranged to meet with a mother and her young son, who once again responded to a PS5 ad.

They were met by a "a Black man in a black jacket" in the parking lot of a St. Paul apartment building on the 2100 Block of Wilson Avenue. The man demanded the money upfront, saying he didn't have the console. The mother refused, according to the complaint, and then the man asked the two to go to his apartment.

The mother and son joined Survillion and another unknown suspect on the elevator and went inside the apartment. Soon thereafter, the mother told police that Survillion showed a handgun and pushed her against a wall, demanding money from her. She said Survillion told the unknown suspect to take the mother's wallet and then the two fled.

The mother was later able to confirm Survillion's identity through a surveillance camera photo from the building's elevator.

On May 28, Survillion stole a man's wallet and knife when he met with him for the fake sale of a PS5. The victim wanted to make sure the console worked properly and went up to the third floor, where the victim says Survillion and his accomplice pulled guns out and demanded money.

Shortly after the May 28 incident, Survillion was arrested.

Survillion told investigators that the unknown suspect he was with was essentially calling the shots, denying any wrongdoing on his part. He also changed his story multiple times when speaking with police.

The 21-year-old made his first court appearance on Monday. His next hearing is scheduled for June 23.